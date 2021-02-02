Presented by

Morning Report: Potential Picks for the 49ers 12th-Overall Draft Selection

Feb 02, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, February 2.

New and Notable

Which Draft Prospects from Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 are Linked to the 49ers?

Each year, NFL draft analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah assembles his list of the Top 50 draft-eligible prospects. Last week, Jeremiah released his first edition of the top hopefuls that featured some of the nation's premier talent, including several names who have been linked to the San Francisco 49ers.

As we await the next installment of San Francisco's Mock Draft Monday, set to debut on Feb. 8 on 49ers.com, here's a look at Jeremiah's NFL hopefuls that have been linked to the 49ers with the 12th-overall pick in this year's draft. Read More >>>

In case you've missed the past MDM's, you can catch the first installment here, and the second, here.

Senior Bowl 2021: Biggest NFL Draft Risers and Fallers from Practices, Workouts

With the conclusion of the Senior Bowl, we're another step closer to the 2021 NFL Draft. More than 120 prospects competed in practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, culminating in Saturday's game while being evaluated by staff and coaches of 32 clubs. Here are 10 prospects from the 2021 class who raised and lowered their draft stock at the Senior Bowl.

