Morning Report: Potential Picks for the 49ers 12th-Overall Draft Selection

Which Draft Prospects from Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 are Linked to the 49ers?

Each year, NFL draft analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah assembles his list of the Top 50 draft-eligible prospects. Last week, Jeremiah released his first edition of the top hopefuls that featured some of the nation's premier talent, including several names who have been linked to the San Francisco 49ers.

As we await the next installment of San Francisco's Mock Draft Monday, set to debut on Feb. 8 on 49ers.com, here's a look at Jeremiah's NFL hopefuls that have been linked to the 49ers with the 12th-overall pick in this year's draft.