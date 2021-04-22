Morning Report: NFL Sets Date for the 2021 Schedule Release

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, April 22.
New and Notable
NFL to Release 49ers 2021 17-Game Schedule May 12
The San Francisco 49ers already know who they will be playing in 2021, next up are the times and dates. The NFL announced on Thursday that the official 2021 schedule, with playing dates and times, will be announced on Wednesday, May 12 at 5 p.m. PT on 49ers.com, NFL Network and NFL.com.
In addition to San Francisco's divisional opponents (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks), the 49ers will also face the NFC North and AFC South in 2021. The 49ers will also see the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, as both teams also finished last in their respective divisions last season. Read More >>>
1-on-1 with Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans
Ryans reviewed his journey from player to the youngest defensive coordinator in the league, why he considers himself a "player's coach," how Robert Saleh influenced his coaching career and more during this Toyota 1-on-1 episode. Watch the full video below. 👇
Roster Moves
The 49ers announced on Wednesday that they signed running back Wayne Gallman Jr. to a one-year deal.
Gallman Jr. (6-0, 216) was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round (140th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career, he has appeared in 53 games (14 starts) and registered 338 carries for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns as well as 80 receptions for 498 yards and two touchdowns. In 2020, Gallman Jr. appeared in 15 games (10 starts) and led the team in rushing attempts (147), rushing yards (682) and rushing touchdowns (six), all single-season career highs.
In the Community
49ers PREP and Santa Clara Unified School District Virtual Workout
49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank joined with the Santa Clara Unified School District to host a live online workout. Joined by Sourdough Sam, the fun "This or That" workout promoted the importance of fitness.