Presented by

Morning Report: NFL Sets Date for the 2021 Schedule Release

Apr 22, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, April 22.

New and Notable

NFL to Release 49ers 2021 17-Game Schedule May 12

The San Francisco 49ers already know who they will be playing in 2021, next up are the times and dates. The NFL announced on Thursday that the official 2021 schedule, with playing dates and times, will be announced on Wednesday, May 12 at 5 p.m. PT on 49ers.com, NFL Network and NFL.com.

In addition to San Francisco's divisional opponents (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks), the 49ers will also face the NFC North and AFC South in 2021. The 49ers will also see the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, as both teams also finished last in their respective divisions last season. Read More >>>

1-on-1 with Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans

Ryans reviewed his journey from player to the youngest defensive coordinator in the league, why he considers himself a "player's coach," how Robert Saleh influenced his coaching career and more during this Toyota 1-on-1 episode. Watch the full video below. 👇

Roster Moves

The 49ers announced on Wednesday that they signed running back ﻿Wayne Gallman Jr.﻿ to a one-year deal.

Gallman Jr. (6-0, 216) was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round (140th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career, he has appeared in 53 games (14 starts) and registered 338 carries for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns as well as 80 receptions for 498 yards and two touchdowns. In 2020, Gallman Jr. appeared in 15 games (10 starts) and led the team in rushing attempts (147), rushing yards (682) and rushing touchdowns (six), all single-season career highs.

In the Community

49ers PREP and Santa Clara Unified School District Virtual Workout

49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank joined with the Santa Clara Unified School District to host a live online workout. Joined by Sourdough Sam, the fun "This or That" workout promoted the importance of fitness.

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Examining Every Scenario for 49ers at No. 3

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Alex Smith Hangs Up Cleats After 16-year Career

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Biggest Roster Changes Around the NFC West

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Mike McDaniel Talks New Job as 49ers OC

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL.com Says 'Not to Doubt' Alex Mack in 2021

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Could 49ers Target WR in Round 2?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL's Chad Reuter Projects 49ers First Two Draft Picks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Nick Bosa Shares Workout Video

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Joe Staley Earns Senior Bowl HOF Honor

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Quarterback to One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL Draft Quarterback Superlatives

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
Advertising