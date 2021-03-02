Morning Report: Six 49ers Land on NFL's Top 101 Free Agents List

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, March 2.
New and Notable
Top 101 NFL Free Agents of 2021
Ahead of the start of free agency on March 17, Around the NFL editor Gregg Rosenthal compiled a list of the Top 101 players set to hit the open market. One familiar face to 49ers Faithful landed at No. 2 in left tackle Trent Williams. "A Hall of Fame-caliber player like Williams performing near his peak at a premium position will do incredibly well in the open market," Rosenthal wrote. "And Williams will get there because the 49ers agreed not to tag him. Great tackles often play well into their late 30s, which is why I fully expect Williams to become the highest paid player at his position."
With more than 35 members San Francisco's roster slated to become free agents this month, other 49ers to make the list include Jason Verrett (No. 45), Richard Sherman (No. 59), Jaquiski Tartt (No. 66), K'Waun Williams (No. 67) and Kyle Juszczyk (No. 90).
Inside the Oval: Sofy Navarro, 49ers EDU Senior Manager
In the eleventh episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Sofy Navarro discussed the day-to-day responsibilities of her role, tips for setting up an at-home workspace, how coming from a family of educators influenced her career path, why she loves working with Dr. Harry Edwards on the Follow Your Bliss grants and her favorite memories as a member of the 49ers organization.
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
San Francisco 49ers Convene Medical Advisory Committee of Leading Bay Area Public Health Experts to Explore Eventual Safe Return of Fans to Levi's® Stadium
The San Francisco 49ers have assembled an advisory committee with leading medical experts to explore the best practices and health considerations that will underpin an eventual safe re-opening of Levi's® Stadium. The committee's ongoing expert advice will guide how the 49ers determine safety protocols and leverage the newest technologies to support effective stadium design for the fans, employees, and local community surrounding Levi's® Stadium. Members of the committee include:
- Dr. Robert "Bob" Wachter, Chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF
- Mr. Lloyd Dean, CEO of CommonSpirit Health, parent of Dignity Health
- Dr. Monica Gandhi, Professor of Medicine and Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases, and Global Medicine at UCSF & San Francisco General Hospital
- Dr. Lillian Brown, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases, and Global Medicine at UCSF & San Francisco General Hospital at UCSF & San Francisco General Hospital
Additional details about the work of the committee and its impact on the plans for the return to Levi's® Stadium will be shared by the 49ers at 49ers.com/return in the coming months.