Morning Report: Six 49ers Land on NFL's Top 101 Free Agents List

Top 101 NFL Free Agents of 2021

Ahead of the start of free agency on March 17, Around the NFL editor Gregg Rosenthal compiled a list of the Top 101 players set to hit the open market. One familiar face to 49ers Faithful landed at No. 2 in left tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿. "A Hall of Fame-caliber player like Williams performing near his peak at a premium position will do incredibly well in the open market," Rosenthal wrote. "And Williams will get there because the 49ers agreed not to tag him. Great tackles often play well into their late 30s, which is why I fully expect Williams to become the highest paid player at his position."