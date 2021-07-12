Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Makes Rooftop Throw

Joe Staley Details Kyle Shanahan's Viral Rooftop Throw

While the San Francisco 49ers are in the middle of their summer break, head coach Kyle Shanahan has been spending time in Del Mar, Calif. with his family. He's also been linking up with a former 49ers fan favorite while residing in Southern California.

Since hanging up his cleats in April of 2020, Joe Staley has spent the bulk of his retirement down in San Diego away from football with his two daughters Grace and Audrey and wife, Carrie.

Both Shanahan and Staley have caught up with one another on several occasions this offseason, including over the holiday weekend as a viral video of the two had taken social media by storm.