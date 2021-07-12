Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Makes Rooftop Throw

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, July 12.
New and Notable
Joe Staley Details Kyle Shanahan's Viral Rooftop Throw
While the San Francisco 49ers are in the middle of their summer break, head coach Kyle Shanahan has been spending time in Del Mar, Calif. with his family. He's also been linking up with a former 49ers fan favorite while residing in Southern California.
Since hanging up his cleats in April of 2020, Joe Staley has spent the bulk of his retirement down in San Diego away from football with his two daughters Grace and Audrey and wife, Carrie.
Both Shanahan and Staley have caught up with one another on several occasions this offseason, including over the holiday weekend as a viral video of the two had taken social media by storm.
During a get-together for the Fourth of July, the video clip shows the 49ers head coach launching a football from his rooftop across the street to another that appeared to astonish the onlookers in attendance, including the former 49ers left tackle.
Roster News
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have waived LB Nathan Gerry.
Gerry (6-2, 230) was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round (184th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Eagles, he appeared in 46 games (22 starts) and registered 146 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one fumble recovery to go along with 20 tackles on special teams. He also saw action in six postseason contests (one start) and added six tackles.