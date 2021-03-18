Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk Talks Return to SF

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, March 18.
New and Notable
49ers Check (Almost) All of Kyle Juszczyk's Free Agency Boxes
An emotional Kyle Juszczyk spoke to the media at the close of the 49ers 2020 season. Heading into the second free agency of his career and a shrunken salary cap across the league, nothing was promised for a return to San Francisco.
"Kyle (Shanahan) is going to do everything he can to keep us all together," Juszczyk said back in early January.
The 49ers head coach kept his word, bringing back several key players at the start of the new league year, including Juszczyk, who was signed to a five-year extension through the 2025 season.
Now that the intricacies of contract negotiations are a thing of the past, Juszczyk says he's ready to get into the preparations for the 2021 season. While the 49ers sought out to "keep the band together," San Francisco has already begun bolstering their 2021 roster with the re-signing of several veterans while adding outside talent to help fill a number of voids. Read More >>>
Follow along with all of San Francisco's offseason moves on the 49ers Free Agency Hub.
49ers Re-Sign Two Former Players to One-Year Deals
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have re-signed cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun and tight end Daniel Helm to one-year deals.
Boddy-Calhoun (5-9, 193) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2016. He was waived by the Jaguars on September 3, 2016 and was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns the next day. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Browns (2016-18), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Houston Texans (2019) and 49ers (2020), he has appeared in 47 games (22 starts) and registered 141 tackles, 19 passes defensed, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Helm (6-4, 225) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 10, 2019. He was waived by the Chargers on August 1, 2019 and claimed by the 49ers August 2, 2019. Helm was then waived by the 49ers on August 31, 2019, signed to the practice squad the following day and was promoted to the active roster on December 12, 2019. He spent part of 2020 with the 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to signing to San Francisco's active roster on September 30, 2020. He went on to appear in the first five games of his career last season with the 49ers.