Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk Talks Return to SF

49ers Re-Sign Two Former Players to One-Year Deals

Boddy-Calhoun (5-9, 193) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2016. He was waived by the Jaguars on September 3, 2016 and was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns the next day. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Browns (2016-18), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Houston Texans (2019) and 49ers (2020), he has appeared in 47 games (22 starts) and registered 141 tackles, 19 passes defensed, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Helm (6-4, 225) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 10, 2019. He was waived by the Chargers on August 1, 2019 and claimed by the 49ers August 2, 2019. Helm was then waived by the 49ers on August 31, 2019, signed to the practice squad the following day and was promoted to the active roster on December 12, 2019. He spent part of 2020 with the 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to signing to San Francisco's active roster on September 30, 2020. He went on to appear in the first five games of his career last season with the 49ers.