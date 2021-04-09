Morning Report: Joe Staley Earns Senior Bowl HOF Honor

Senior Bowl to Induct Joe Staley and Four Others into Hall of Fame

"Being invited to play in the Senior Bowl was a huge deal for me coming out of Central Michigan," Staley said in a statement from the Senior Bowl press release. "It offered me an opportunity to compete against the very best in the country and show what I could do as a player. It is a great honor to be selected to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame among so many other athletes that I look up to and have competed with or against over the years."