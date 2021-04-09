Presented by

Morning Report: Joe Staley Earns Senior Bowl HOF Honor

Apr 09, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, April 9.

New and Notable

Senior Bowl to Induct Joe Staley and Four Others into Hall of Fame

Congrats are in order for former San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley﻿. On Thursday, the Reese's Senior Bowl announced it will induct five new members into the game's Hall of Fame, including the 49ers legend.

Staley played in the Senior Bowl in 2007 prior to being drafted by the 49ers 28th-overall later that spring.

"Being invited to play in the Senior Bowl was a huge deal for me coming out of Central Michigan," Staley said in a statement from the Senior Bowl press release. "It offered me an opportunity to compete against the very best in the country and show what I could do as a player. It is a great honor to be selected to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame among so many other athletes that I look up to and have competed with or against over the years." Read More >>>

74 Moments From Joe Staley's Illustrious 49ers Career

Check out some of the best moments from Joe Staley's 13-year career with the San Francisco 49ers.

T Joe Staley
1 / 74
T Joe Staley
2 / 74
T Joe Staley and LB Patrick Willis
3 / 74
T Joe Staley
4 / 74
T Joe Staley
5 / 74
T Joe Staley
6 / 74
T Joe Staley
7 / 74
T Joe Staley
8 / 74
T Joe Staley
9 / 74
T Anthony Davis, OL Alex Boone, OL Jonathan Goodwin, OL Mike Iupati, T Joe Staley
10 / 74
T Mike McGlinchey, OL Mike Person, OL Ben Garland, OL Laken Tomlinson and T Joe Staley
11 / 74
TE Levine Toilolo, OL Laken Tomlinson, RB Raheem Mostert, T Joe Staley and TE George Kittle
12 / 74
T Joe Staley
13 / 74
T Joe Staley
14 / 74
T Joe Staley
15 / 74
OL Ross Reynolds, OL Jaryd Jones-Smith, T Justin Skule, OL Kofi Amichia, OL Laken Tomlinson, T Mike McGlinchey, OL Ben Garland, T Joe Staley and
16 / 74
T Joe Staley
17 / 74
T Joe Staley
18 / 74
T Joe Staley
19 / 74
T Mike McGlinchey and T Joe Staley
20 / 74
T Joe Staley
21 / 74
T Joe Staley
22 / 74
T Joe Staley
23 / 74
T Joe Staley
24 / 74
T Joe Staley
25 / 74
OL Mike Person, C Weston Richburg, OL Laken Tomlinson and T Joe Staley
26 / 74
T Joe Staley
27 / 74
RB Raheem Mostert, T Joe Staley and RB Tevin Coleman
28 / 74
TE George Kittle, DL DeForest Buckner, CB Richard Sherman and T Joe Staley
29 / 74
T Joe Staley
30 / 74
Kyle Shanahan and T Joe Staley
31 / 74
T Joe Staley
32 / 74
T Joe Staley
33 / 74
T Joe Staley
34 / 74
T Joe Staley
35 / 74
T Joe Staley
36 / 74
T Joe Staley
37 / 74
T Joe Staley and T Mike McGlinchey
38 / 74
T Joe Staley
39 / 74
T Joe Staley
40 / 74
T Joe Staley
41 / 74
T Joe Staley
42 / 74
T Joe Staley
43 / 74
T Joe Staley
44 / 74
T Joe Staley
45 / 74
T Joe Staley
46 / 74
T Joe Staley
47 / 74
T Joe Staley
48 / 74
T Joe Staley
49 / 74
T Joe Staley
50 / 74
T Joe Staley and QB Alex Smith
51 / 74
T Joe Staley
52 / 74
T Joe Staley
53 / 74
T Joe Staley
54 / 74
T Joe Staley
55 / 74
T Joe Staley
56 / 74
T Joe Staley and Kyle Shanahan
57 / 74
T Joe Staley
58 / 74
T Joe Staley
59 / 74
T Joe Staley
60 / 74
RB Frank Gore and T Joe Staley
61 / 74
T Joe Staley
62 / 74
T Joe Staley
63 / 74
QB Jimmy Garoppolo and T Joe Staley
64 / 74
T Joe Staley and RB Frank Gore
65 / 74
T Joe Staley
66 / 74
T Joe Staley and QB Jimmy Garoppolo
67 / 74
T Joe Staley
68 / 74
T Joe Staley
69 / 74
T Joe Staley
70 / 74
C Weston Richburg, OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Laken Tomlinson, OL Mike Person, T Mike McGlinchey, OL Ross Reynolds, T Justin Skule, OL Ross Reynolds, OL Jaryd Jones-Smith, OL Ben Garland and T Joe Staley
71 / 74
T Joe Staley
72 / 74
T Joe Staley
73 / 74
T Joe Staley and RB Frank Gore
74 / 74
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

What Should the 49ers Do with the No. 3 Overall Pick?

NFL.com assembled a panel of experts to debate what they think the 49ers should do with the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's what they had to say:

Joe Thomas: 

"You don't give up the No. 12 overall selection, a third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and '23 to draft a non-QB. You just don't. I would be downright shocked if the 49ers went that route. Ohio State signal-caller Justin Fields would give this offense a high ceiling as an extremely accurate passer and great athlete, two qualities that fit perfectly into Kyle Shanahan's system."

David Carr: 

"They should take Justin Fields. His ability is wide-ranging with an arm that can reach any area of the field and the athleticism to extend plays with his legs and put pressure on the defense. Imagine what Kyle Shanahan' offense will look like with Fields under center. It'll be unlike anything we've seen in the past."

Click here for responses from Charley Casserly, Adam Rank, Brian Baldinger and Marc Ross.

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Quarterback to One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL Draft Quarterback Superlatives

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Analysts Predict All QBs in Latest 49ers Mock Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF's Pros and Cons for Every QB Prospect

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: How Each QB Prospect Fits into Kyle Shanahan's Offense

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Pro Football Focus' Updated Draft Big Board

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Add Road Game vs. Bengals in 2021

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Reviewing the QB Situation in SF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Reactions From 49ers Pre-Draft Trade

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Analysts Review Impact of 49ers Free Agency Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: How Free Agency Affects the 49ers 12th-Overall Pick

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
Advertising