Morning Report: Joe Staley Earns Senior Bowl HOF Honor

Senior Bowl to Induct Joe Staley and Four Others into Hall of Fame
Congrats are in order for former San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley. On Thursday, the Reese's Senior Bowl announced it will induct five new members into the game's Hall of Fame, including the 49ers legend.
Staley played in the Senior Bowl in 2007 prior to being drafted by the 49ers 28th-overall later that spring.
"Being invited to play in the Senior Bowl was a huge deal for me coming out of Central Michigan," Staley said in a statement from the Senior Bowl press release. "It offered me an opportunity to compete against the very best in the country and show what I could do as a player. It is a great honor to be selected to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame among so many other athletes that I look up to and have competed with or against over the years." Read More >>>
What Should the 49ers Do with the No. 3 Overall Pick?
NFL.com assembled a panel of experts to debate what they think the 49ers should do with the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's what they had to say:
Joe Thomas:
"You don't give up the No. 12 overall selection, a third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and '23 to draft a non-QB. You just don't. I would be downright shocked if the 49ers went that route. Ohio State signal-caller Justin Fields would give this offense a high ceiling as an extremely accurate passer and great athlete, two qualities that fit perfectly into Kyle Shanahan's system."
David Carr:
"They should take Justin Fields. His ability is wide-ranging with an arm that can reach any area of the field and the athleticism to extend plays with his legs and put pressure on the defense. Imagine what Kyle Shanahan' offense will look like with Fields under center. It'll be unlike anything we've seen in the past."
