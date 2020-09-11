Morning Report: Joe Montana Joins 'Detail' on ESPN+, Yahoo! Sports Week 1 Fantasy Football Rundown, Ways to Watch #AZvsSF

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 11.
New and Notable
Joe Montana Joins 'Detail' on ESPN+
49ers legend and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will host two new episodes of the historical edition of Detail, the ground-breaking sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant, giving fans new insights into how Montana led his San Francisco 49ers to a classic comeback victory and an overwhelming Super Bowl win.
In his first episode as host, Montana breaks down a 1989 regular season game versus the Philadelphia Eagles in which he was sacked eight times, but threw five TD passes, including three in the last eight minutes, to lead an epic 38-28 comeback win that cemented his two nicknames: "Joe Cool" and "The Comeback Kid". In the second episode, Montana analyzes his fourth Super Bowl championship, a 55-10 blowout over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV, for which he was named Super Bowl MVP.
All 80+ episodes of Detail, including episodes hosted by Cal Ripken Jr., Peyton Manning, Phil Jackson and more are available to stream exclusively on ESPN+.
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy Football Rundown: Cardinals vs. 49ers
Yahoo! Sports fantasy writer Dalton Del Don and Keiana Martin break down notable fantasy football start and sit considerations for the 49ers Week 1 contest against the Cardinals and other key matchups around the NFL. "In the right matchups, like this one on Sunday, I think Jimmy Garoppolo is a sneaky fantasy play," said Del Don. Watch the full video below. 👇
Ways to Watch and Listen to Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 1
The 49ers 2020 season kicks off on Sunday, September 13 at 1:25 pm PT as the team takes on divisional foes the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium. For all the ways to watch, stream and listen on Sunday, including getting ready for kickoff with pregame programming, click here. For more information about this week's game, go to 49ers.com/gameinfo.
Quick Hits
On the cusp of the 2020 season, ESPN NFL commentators shared their predictions for NFC and AFC champions, the winner of Super Bowl LV and NFL MVP. In the NFC, the New Orleans Saints topped predictions for the George Halas Trophy with 13 votes, followed by the Seattle Seahawks (6), Dallas Cowboys (5), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4), San Francisco 49ers (3) and Green Bay Packers (2).
--
The NFL season is back and so is the 'Hungriest Player' program with a bigger, better and more iced-out SNICKERS chain, hand-crafted by renowned jeweler, Ben Baller and featuring more than 31 carats of 2,374 brilliant-cut diamonds, blue sapphires and red rubies. Last season, Tevin Coleman (Week 8) and former 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (Week 14) were awarded the honor.
--
Después de una larga offseason con todos los sucesos sin precedente por causa de la pandemia mundial del COVID-19 y sin haber tenido una pre temporada, la NFL por fin y la temporada de 49ers tendrá su patada inicial este domingo 13 de septiembre en el Levi´s Stadium. Lee Mas >>>