Morning Report: Joe Montana Joins 'Detail' on ESPN+, Yahoo! Sports Week 1 Fantasy Football Rundown, Ways to Watch #AZvsSF

Joe Montana Joins 'Detail' on ESPN+

49ers legend and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will host two new episodes of the historical edition of Detail, the ground-breaking sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant, giving fans new insights into how Montana led his San Francisco 49ers to a classic comeback victory and an overwhelming Super Bowl win.

In his first episode as host, Montana breaks down a 1989 regular season game versus the Philadelphia Eagles in which he was sacked eight times, but threw five TD passes, including three in the last eight minutes, to lead an epic 38-28 comeback win that cemented his two nicknames: "Joe Cool" and "The Comeback Kid". In the second episode, Montana analyzes his fourth Super Bowl championship, a 55-10 blowout over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV, for which he was named Super Bowl MVP.