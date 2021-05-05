Morning Report: Jimmy G on Building a Relationship with Trey Lance

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, May 5.
New and Notable
Jimmy Garoppolo to Take a Page from Tom Brady with Trey Lance Addition
This isn't a new situation for Jimmy Garoppolo. In fact, he's fairly familiar with a young quarterback being drafted as a franchise's soon-to-be heir apparent.
The last time this scenario played out, Garoppolo was the kid with high potential drafted. His predecessor? Some guy named Tom Brady.
Garoppolo, who has remained in the background of the 49ers offseason noise, broke his silence on Thursday as he joined ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin podcast along with his father, Tony. Tony, a longtime electrician, joined the podcast to promote the virtual National Signing Day, an event for students who want careers and apprenticeships as a professional in the skilled trades - similar to National Signing Day events for high-school student athletes.
49ers Add Player Through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program
The NFL announced that four clubs will carry an additional international player on their practice squads in 2021 as part of the International Player Pathway program. Instituted in 2017, the program provides elite international athletes with an opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.
The four NFC West clubs will carry these players on their rosters until the end of training camp. At that time, each player will be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption with his assigned team. This provides the assigned team an additional practice squad member for the season.
Heading to the Bay Area is offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez from Mexico. Gutierrez grew up playing youth football in Mexico before moving to the U.S. Upon graduating high school, Gutierrez enrolled in junior college before returning home to Mexico and joining Tec de Monterrey on a full athletic scholarship. He eventually graduated from Tec de Monterrey, where he won a national championship in 2019.
49ers Exercise Fifth-Year Option on T Mike McGlinchey
The 49ers announced on Saturday they have exercised the fifth-year contract option on T Mike McGlinchey for the 2022 season.
The 49ers originally selected McGlinchey (6-8, 310) in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. McGlinchey has started in all 44 games he has appeared in throughout his three-year career, to go along with three postseason starts. As a rookie in 2018, he started all 16 games and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team. In 2020, he started all 16 games at right tackle for San Francisco.
Look back at some of the best moments from Mike McGlinchey's first three years in red and gold since being drafted ninth-overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Quick Hits
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have waived CB Adonis Alexander, WR Matt Cole and S Chris Edwards.
Scott Bair rejoined the 49ers You've Got Mail podcast to break down the team's draft class, why San Francisco opted to not select a wide receiver, the dynamic between Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and when the No. 3 overall pick is likely to get his first NFL start. Available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or listen below. 👇
According to Pro Football Focus, Trey Sermon had a breakaway percentage of 53.1 percent in 2020, seventh among running backs in the 2021 NFL Draft.
In the Community
The San Francisco 49ers and the County of Santa Clara hosted a special ceremony on Tuesday celebrating the milestone of 68,500 people being fully vaccinated at Levi's® Stadium, enough to fill the venue to capacity. At the event, the 68,500th vaccine recipient – Susan Ciaburro of Mountain View – visited Sourdough Sam and had the opportunity to sound the iconic Levi's® Stadium foghorn. To date, Levi's® Stadium has vaccinated nearly 10% of all Santa Clara County residents who have been vaccinated in the County.