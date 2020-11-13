Morning Report: How to Watch #SFvsNO and Game Preview

4 Things to Watch for in Week 10

The San Francisco 49ers have yet another tall task ahead of them in the Week 10 rematch against the New Orleans Saints. San Francisco looks drastically different heading into the Big Easy this time around as a wounded 49ers team looks to even their record before heading into the Week 11 Bye. Click here for a breakdown of these four things to watch for in the NFC showdown against a high-powered Saints team on Sunday.