Morning Report: How to Watch #SFvsNO and Game Preview

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 13.
New and Notable
Ways to Watch
The 49ers head to "The Big Easy" to take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, November 15 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.
For more information about this week's game, go to 49ers.com/gameinfo.
You've Got Mail Podcast
NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers Insider Matt Maiocco breaks down the outlook on the 49ers mid-season playoff hopes, previews the NFC showdown against the New Orleans Saints and which matchup boasts two of the top players at their respective positions going head-to-head on Sunday.
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
4 Things to Watch for in Week 10
The San Francisco 49ers have yet another tall task ahead of them in the Week 10 rematch against the New Orleans Saints. San Francisco looks drastically different heading into the Big Easy this time around as a wounded 49ers team looks to even their record before heading into the Week 11 Bye. Click here for a breakdown of these four things to watch for in the NFC showdown against a high-powered Saints team on Sunday.
- Return of Offensive Reinforcements
- Familiar Faces in New Places
- Kamara vs. Warner
- Return of (actual) Crowd Noise
Quick Hits
Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the Week 10 matchup against the Saints and which 49ers player is a fantasy sleeper for Sunday. Read More >>>
--
Bay Area natives and Super Bowl champions Trent Dilfer and Brent Jones are hosting a special Panini Virtual Pregame Chalk Talk before Sunday's kickoff in New Orleans. Submit your favorite Faithful to The Bay memory here and you could be on the call.
Say Cheese
Check out some of the best photos from the week's practices as 49ers players begin preparations for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints.