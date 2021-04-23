Presented by

Morning Report: Draft Analysts Predict Third-Overall Pick

Apr 23, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, April 23.

New and Notable

NFL Network and ESPN Analysts Share Final 49ers Draft Predictions

Over the course of the last few weeks, 49ers.com has reached out to some of the most respected national media members for their thoughts on what San Francisco will do with their third-overall pick. Since making the trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up nine spots in the draft, it became apparent the 49ers were looking to land one of the premier signal callers in this year's class.

49ers.com has been joined by seven media members who have weighed in on San Francisco's best option under center. Here's what the analysts had to say >>>

1-on-1 with Bucky Brooks

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks broke down this year's quarterback draft class, shared his prediction for No. 3 and more during this episode of Toyota 1-on-1. Watch the full video below. 👇

