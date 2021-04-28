Morning Report: Could 49ers Fans Expect a Surprise at No. 3 Overall?

Good Morning Faithful,
49ers Mailbag: What are San Francisco's Immediate Draft Needs?
With the 2021 NFL Draft just two days away, national pundits and fans alike are buzzing about what John Lynch and Co. are doing with the third-overall selection. Like those inquiring, we may not have all the answers just yet, however, 49ers.com was joined by veteran NFL reporter and 49ers contributor Scott Bair to answer fan questions surrounding San Francisco's options at No. 3, other NFL hopefuls that could land in the Bay Area, the future of Jimmy Garoppolo and much more. Read More >>>
You can hear the full audio where Bair dives deeper into the 49ers recent additions, including Maurice Hurst and Arden Key, why the 49ers brass are keeping their options open heading into Night 1 and the biggest offseason move within the NFC West (which is likely not who you think it is) on 49ers.com/audio or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Richard Hightower Shares His Expectations for the 49ers in 2021
The 49ers special teams coordinator discussed what excites him about the 2021 season, his coaching style and what he looks for in an NFL prospect. Watch the full video below. 👇
A yearly tradition that brings together players and coaches, the 49ers team photo highlights the many faces who have donned red and gold. Here they are, in order.