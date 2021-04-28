Presented by

Morning Report: Could 49ers Fans Expect a Surprise at No. 3 Overall?

Apr 28, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, April 28.

New and Notable

49ers Mailbag: What are San Francisco's Immediate Draft Needs?

With the 2021 NFL Draft just two days away, national pundits and fans alike are buzzing about what John Lynch and Co. are doing with the third-overall selection. Like those inquiring, we may not have all the answers just yet, however, 49ers.com was joined by veteran NFL reporter and 49ers contributor Scott Bair to answer fan questions surrounding San Francisco's options at No. 3, other NFL hopefuls that could land in the Bay Area, the future of Jimmy Garoppolo and much more. Read More >>>

You can hear the full audio where Bair dives deeper into the 49ers recent additions, including Maurice Hurst and Arden Key﻿, why the 49ers brass are keeping their options open heading into Night 1 and the biggest offseason move within the NFC West (which is likely not who you think it is) on 49ers.com/audio or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Richard Hightower Shares His Expectations for the 49ers in 2021

The 49ers special teams coordinator discussed what excites him about the 2021 season, his coaching style and what he looks for in an NFL prospect. Watch the full video below. 👇

Say Cheese

75 Years of 49ers Team Photos

A yearly tradition that brings together players and coaches, the 49ers team photo highlights the many faces who have donned red and gold. Here they are, in order.

1946 Team Photo
1 / 75

1946 Team Photo

1947 Team Photo
2 / 75

1947 Team Photo

1948 Team Photo
3 / 75

1948 Team Photo

1949 Team Photo
4 / 75

1949 Team Photo

1950 Team Photo
5 / 75

1950 Team Photo

1951 Team Photo
6 / 75

1951 Team Photo

1952 Team Photo
7 / 75

1952 Team Photo

1953 Team Photo
8 / 75

1953 Team Photo

1954 Team Photo
9 / 75

1954 Team Photo

1955 Team Photo
10 / 75

1955 Team Photo

1956 Team Photo
11 / 75

1956 Team Photo

1957 Team Photo
12 / 75

1957 Team Photo

1958 Team Photo
13 / 75

1958 Team Photo

1959 Team Photo
14 / 75

1959 Team Photo

1960 Team Photo
15 / 75

1960 Team Photo

1961 Team Photo
16 / 75

1961 Team Photo

1962 Team Photo
17 / 75

1962 Team Photo

1963 Team Photo
18 / 75

1963 Team Photo

1964 Team Photo
19 / 75

1964 Team Photo

1965 Team Photo
20 / 75

1965 Team Photo

1966 Team Photo
21 / 75

1966 Team Photo

1967 Team Photo
22 / 75

1967 Team Photo

1968 Team Photo
23 / 75

1968 Team Photo

1969 Team Photo
24 / 75

1969 Team Photo

1970 Team Photo
25 / 75

1970 Team Photo

1971 Team Photo
26 / 75

1971 Team Photo

1972 Team Photo
27 / 75

1972 Team Photo

1973 Team Photo
28 / 75

1973 Team Photo

1974 Team Photo
29 / 75

1974 Team Photo

1975 Team Photo
30 / 75

1975 Team Photo

1976 Team Photo
31 / 75

1976 Team Photo

1977 Team Photo
32 / 75

1977 Team Photo

1978 Team Photo
33 / 75

1978 Team Photo

1979 Team Photo
34 / 75

1979 Team Photo

1980 Team Photo
35 / 75

1980 Team Photo

1981 Team Photo
36 / 75

1981 Team Photo

1982 Team Photo
37 / 75

1982 Team Photo

1983 Team Photo
38 / 75

1983 Team Photo

1984 Team Photo
39 / 75

1984 Team Photo

1985 Team Photo
40 / 75

1985 Team Photo

1986 Team Photo
41 / 75

1986 Team Photo

1987 Team Photo
42 / 75

1987 Team Photo

1988 Team Photo
43 / 75

1988 Team Photo

1989 Team Photo
44 / 75

1989 Team Photo

1990 Team Photo
45 / 75

1990 Team Photo

1991 Team Photo
46 / 75

1991 Team Photo

1992 Team Photo
47 / 75

1992 Team Photo

1993 Team Photo
48 / 75

1993 Team Photo

1994 Team Photo
49 / 75

1994 Team Photo

1995 Team Photo
50 / 75

1995 Team Photo

1996 Team Photo
51 / 75

1996 Team Photo

1997 Team Photo
52 / 75

1997 Team Photo

1998 Team Photo
53 / 75

1998 Team Photo

1999 Team Photo
54 / 75

1999 Team Photo

2000 Team Photo
55 / 75

2000 Team Photo

2001 Team Photo
56 / 75

2001 Team Photo

2002 Team Photo
57 / 75

2002 Team Photo

2003 Team Photo
58 / 75

2003 Team Photo

2004 Team Photo
59 / 75

2004 Team Photo

2005 Team Photo
60 / 75

2005 Team Photo

2006 Team Photo
61 / 75

2006 Team Photo

2007 Team Photo
62 / 75

2007 Team Photo

2008 Team Photo
63 / 75

2008 Team Photo

2009 Team Photo
64 / 75

2009 Team Photo

2010 Team Photo
65 / 75

2010 Team Photo

2011 Team Photo
66 / 75

2011 Team Photo

2012 Team Photo
67 / 75

2012 Team Photo

2013 Team Photo
68 / 75

2013 Team Photo

2014 Team Photo
69 / 75

2014 Team Photo

2015 Team Photo
70 / 75

2015 Team Photo

2016 Team Photo
71 / 75

2016 Team Photo

2017 Team Photo
72 / 75

2017 Team Photo

2018 Team Photo
73 / 75

2018 Team Photo

2019 Team Photo
74 / 75

2019 Team Photo

Like the rest of the world, the 49ers had to adapt in 2020 and could not gather for a team photo.
75 / 75

