Morning Report: Bucky Brooks Reviews 49ers Two-QB System

Why the 49ers Should Utilize a Two-Quarterback System

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks evaluated the most intriguing storylines heading into Week 1 and at the top of his list was how Kyle Shanahan is going to utilize ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and ﻿Trey Lance﻿ in 2021. While the two-quarterback scheme has provided decisive among pundits, Brooks has fallen in the pro category. "Although QB timeshares have rarely been utilized in the NFL, the 49ers willingness to feature Garoppolo and Lance as co-QB1s could create an offensive juggernaut that'd be an absolute nightmare to defend," wrote Brooks. "I am not trying to engage in hype wars when I make this proclamation, but it is impossible to ignore the headaches that Shanahan could generate with each of his field generals playing a prominent offensive role. San Francisco could seamlessly shift from a traditional offense to a college-like read-option system that tests the discipline, awareness and football IQ of every defender on the field. In addition, the athleticism of each quarterback would enable Shanahan to blur the lines when it comes to preparing for the offense."