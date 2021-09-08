Morning Report: Bucky Brooks Reviews 49ers Two-QB System

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, September 8.
New and Notable
Why the 49ers Should Utilize a Two-Quarterback System
NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks evaluated the most intriguing storylines heading into Week 1 and at the top of his list was how Kyle Shanahan is going to utilize Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in 2021. While the two-quarterback scheme has provided decisive among pundits, Brooks has fallen in the pro category. "Although QB timeshares have rarely been utilized in the NFL, the 49ers willingness to feature Garoppolo and Lance as co-QB1s could create an offensive juggernaut that'd be an absolute nightmare to defend," wrote Brooks. "I am not trying to engage in hype wars when I make this proclamation, but it is impossible to ignore the headaches that Shanahan could generate with each of his field generals playing a prominent offensive role. San Francisco could seamlessly shift from a traditional offense to a college-like read-option system that tests the discipline, awareness and football IQ of every defender on the field. In addition, the athleticism of each quarterback would enable Shanahan to blur the lines when it comes to preparing for the offense."
You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 27: Matt Maiocco
Maiocco gave a position-by-position in-depth analysis of the 49ers initial 53 man roster, provided his projection to when Trey Lance will make his appearance on offense and detailed the strength of San Francisco's D-line with a healthy Nick Bosa and Dee Ford.
Listen to the podcast below or on these platforms: 49ers.com/audio | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
Quick Hits
In the latest installment of NFL.com's Next Woman Up series, 49ers Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel Hannah Gordon discussed how she got her start in the NFL, the importance of finding mentors at every stage in your career and building diversity in the National Football League. Read More >>>
--
NBC Sports Bay Area announced its extensive multi-platform coverage of the San Francisco 49ers 2021 NFL regular season, highlighted by a new schedule of weekday programs and the return of live gameday coverage, featuring familiar faces to 49ers Faithful like Donte Whitner, Joe Staley and Takeo Spikes. Learn More >>>
--
In the latest installment of the 49ers EDU Digital Playbook, and with the help of partner SAP, students will learn about the fundamentals of data analytics and engage in an exercise to determine how to keep fans happy when they come to a 49ers football game. Learn More >>>