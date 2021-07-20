Morning Report: Bleacher Report Shares 49ers Secret Weapon in 2021

Jul 20, 2021 at 09:00 AM

Every NFL Team's Secret Weapon for 2021

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox looked at all 32 clubs to spotlight one secret weapon for each team heading into the 2021 season. In his evaluation, Knox focused primarily on players who have never been named to the Pro Bowl or a first-team All-Pro selection or assistant coaches who aren't regularly recognized. For San Francisco, Knox spotlighted K'Waun Williams as the 49ers player to watch. Here's what he had to say.

"Over the past couple of seasons, the 49ers have earned a reputation as a defensive football team. That unit helped pave the way for a Super Bowl run in 2019. In 2020, the defense ranked fifth overall despite injuries to players like Nick Bosa﻿, Dee Ford and ﻿Richard Sherman﻿.

"San Francisco will likely lean on its defense again in 2021, and cornerback K'Waun Williams might be the most overlooked member of that unit.

"Williams has never been a Pro Bowler, and he operates primarily as a nickelback. However, despite missing eight games in 2020, Williams amassed 22 tackles, two sacks, four passes defended and a forced fumble. He allowed an opposing passer rating of just 81.9.

"When healthy in 2019, Williams was even more productive. He notched two interceptions and allowed an opposing passer rating of 76.1. Expect him to be one of the most important pieces of San Francisco's secondary this season."

49ers Unscripted - Ep. 19: Patrick Willis

After being named as one of the latest inductees into the 49ers Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. Hall of Fame, Willis joined the Unscripted podcast to discuss his favorite memories of his decorated eight-year NFL career, give insight into the tell-tell signs that helped him read even the most complex of offenses, reflected on the quarterback he's most proud to have sacked and more.

Listen below or on these platforms: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

In the Community

49ers Community Day Presented by Pepsi: Alameda County Community Food Bank

Azeez Al-Shaair joined 49ers staff to distribute meals from minority-owned caterers, weekly groceries and backpacks to over 1,000 Oakland families served by Alameda County Community Food Bank.

Advertising