Morning Report: Bleacher Report Shares 49ers Secret Weapon in 2021

Every NFL Team's Secret Weapon for 2021

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox looked at all 32 clubs to spotlight one secret weapon for each team heading into the 2021 season. In his evaluation, Knox focused primarily on players who have never been named to the Pro Bowl or a first-team All-Pro selection or assistant coaches who aren't regularly recognized. For San Francisco, Knox spotlighted K'Waun Williams as the 49ers player to watch. Here's what he had to say.

"Over the past couple of seasons, the 49ers have earned a reputation as a defensive football team. That unit helped pave the way for a Super Bowl run in 2019. In 2020, the defense ranked fifth overall despite injuries to players like Nick Bosa﻿, Dee Ford and ﻿Richard Sherman﻿.

"San Francisco will likely lean on its defense again in 2021, and cornerback K'Waun Williams might be the most overlooked member of that unit.

"Williams has never been a Pro Bowler, and he operates primarily as a nickelback. However, despite missing eight games in 2020, Williams amassed 22 tackles, two sacks, four passes defended and a forced fumble. He allowed an opposing passer rating of just 81.9.