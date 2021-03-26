Morning Report: Analysts Review Impact of 49ers Free Agency Moves

NFL's Mike Silver Believes 49ers are NFC Favorites in 2021

While not all analysts are on the 49ers train, Mike Silver has already established himself as the conductor. With the talent (and coaching) the 49ers possess in-house, the NFL Network analyst foresees San Francisco making a drastic bounce back from their uninspiring 2020 campaign.

"I think the 49ers are the favorite not only in the NFC West, but the NFC. And in the NFC West, I don't think it's close," Silver said on Around the NFL. "The 49ers, to me, are very much like the team that came very, very close to winning the Super Bowl. And I do write off last year to the insane wave of injuries they experienced. I know they might lose some guys. You get Nick Bosa back. If Jimmy Garoppolo ends up being the quarterback and can stay healthy. You see them trying to fortify what they have."