Morning Report: Analysts Reveal Final Predictions Before the Draft

2021 Mock Draft Monday 8.0: Final QB Projections Before Round 1

Since the close of the regular season, national pundits quickly turned their attention to how the San Francisco 49ers can rebound from their 2020 campaign through the draft. We've seen an array of prospects pinned to the 49ers over the past several weeks, however, their projected course drastically changed following last month's trade to third-overall.

With all signs pointing to a quarterback with San Francisco's first pick in the draft, media members have had several weeks to narrow down which prospect is the most likely pick at No. 3.