Morning Report: Analysts Reveal Final Predictions Before the Draft

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, April 27.
New and Notable
John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Speak Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft
49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media on Monday discuss how they are evaluating NFL prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft and how they're approaching the third-overall pick. In addition, Lynch revealed that the team will be picking up Mike McGlinchey's fifth-year option. Watch the full press conference below.
2021 Mock Draft Monday 8.0: Final QB Projections Before Round 1
Since the close of the regular season, national pundits quickly turned their attention to how the San Francisco 49ers can rebound from their 2020 campaign through the draft. We've seen an array of prospects pinned to the 49ers over the past several weeks, however, their projected course drastically changed following last month's trade to third-overall.
With all signs pointing to a quarterback with San Francisco's first pick in the draft, media members have had several weeks to narrow down which prospect is the most likely pick at No. 3.
With just two days until we find out the direction Lynch and Shanahan take on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft, here is the final installment of the 49ers Mock Draft Monday.
49ers Celebrate 75th Anniversary Season
Founded in 1946, the San Francisco 49ers are the oldest professional sports team in the Bay Area. To celebrate their 75th Anniversary, the 49ers announced on Monday a new year-long marketing campaign to honor and celebrate the past 75 years while laying the foundation for the next 75 years.
The 75th Anniversary campaign will be marked by a commemorative logo and patch designed by the 49ers in-house creative team, that will be on the 49ers 2021 NFL Draft jerseys, in-season jerseys, and game balls and coins for all home games. Inspired by the illustrious history of the organization, the 75th Anniversary logo features elements pulled directly from design elements of 49ers past. Watch how the patch was created below. 👇
In the Community
49ers Foundation Faithful to the Future Sweepstakes
Make a donation to the 49ers Foundation between April 9th and 29th to enter for a chance to win two tickets to a 2021 49ers home game and get a private meet and greet with 49ers legend Roger Craig. On top of that, all donations up to $12,500 will be matched by TIBCO! Learn more at 49ers.com/faithfultothefuture.
*No purchase or donation necessary to enter or win