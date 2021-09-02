Morning Report: 49ers Round Out Roster with 13-man Practice Squad

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, September 2.
New and Notable
49ers Sign 13 Players to Practice Squad
The following players have been signed to the practice squad:
- DL Alex Barrett
- WR Travis Benjamin
- WR River Cracraft
- DL Darrion Daniels
- OL Alfredo Gutierrez*
- FB Josh Hokit
- OL Corbin Kaufusi
- OL Senio Kelemete
- TE Jordan Matthews
- S Jared Mayden
- OL Colton McKivitz
- QB Nate Sudfeld
- LB Elijah Sullivan
* NFL's International Pathway Program
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed OL Jake Brendel and CB Dontae Johnson to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed CB Davontae Harris and DL Maurice Hurst on the Injured Reserve List.
In the Community
49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank hosted a free Jr. Training Camp and held a ribbon-cutting to open an outdoor fitness zone at Joel Davis Park alongside 49ers alumni Guy McIntyre, Ricky Watters, Dennis Brown and Patrick Willis.