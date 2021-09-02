Morning Report: 49ers Round Out Roster with 13-man Practice Squad

Sep 02, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, September 2.

New and Notable

49ers Sign 13 Players to Practice Squad

The following players have been signed to the practice squad:

* NFL's International Pathway Program

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed OL Jake Brendel and CB Dontae Johnson to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed CB Davontae Harris and DL Maurice Hurst on the Injured Reserve List.

In the Community

49ers PREP Hosts Jr. Training Camp and Opens Outdoor Fitness Zone

49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank hosted a free Jr. Training Camp and held a ribbon-cutting to open an outdoor fitness zone at Joel Davis Park alongside 49ers alumni Guy McIntyre, Ricky Watters, Dennis Brown and Patrick Willis.

Press Pass

Advertising