Morning Report: 49ers Rank No. 1 on PFF's Worst to First List

Ranking the Eight Last-place NFL Teams by Their Chances to Go from Worst to First in 2021

A year removed from an NFC West title and Super Bowl run, the 49ers landed in last place in the division in 2020 following an injury-plagued season. While the team has a lot to sort out in the offseason regarding free agency and the draft, Pro Football Focus is calling San Francisco the team most likely to go from last in their division to first in 2021.

Here's what the analytics site had to say:

"Even in a competitive NFC West, the 49ers make a lot of sense to be the team that goes from worst to first next season. After all, it was just a year ago when they suffered a hard-fought loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. This is a team that still has a lot of talent and one of the better coaching staffs in the NFL.