Morning Report: 49ers Rank No. 1 on PFF's Worst to First List

Feb 11, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, February 11.

Ranking the Eight Last-place NFL Teams by Their Chances to Go from Worst to First in 2021

A year removed from an NFC West title and Super Bowl run, the 49ers landed in last place in the division in 2020 following an injury-plagued season. While the team has a lot to sort out in the offseason regarding free agency and the draft, Pro Football Focus is calling San Francisco the team most likely to go from last in their division to first in 2021.

Here's what the analytics site had to say:

"Even in a competitive NFC West, the 49ers make a lot of sense to be the team that goes from worst to first next season. After all, it was just a year ago when they suffered a hard-fought loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. This is a team that still has a lot of talent and one of the better coaching staffs in the NFL.

"Not only did the 49ers lose a lot of snaps, but they also lost a lot of snaps to key players in critical positions — quarterback, receiving corps, secondary and defensive line. The list extends beyond these eight players, as well. Despite those injuries and just the 28th-ranked team PFF passing grade, the 49ers managed to finish the year with six wins."

Inside the Oval: Keiana Martin, 49ers Senior Team Reporter

In the ninth episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Keiana Martin discussed the day-to-day of an NFL team reporter, tips to invest in yourself and getting your dream job, how the diversity and inclusion landscape is evolving in sports and shared her 49ers 2021 season prediction.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

49ers Female Ownership: Matriarchs of the Red & Gold

The 49ers matriarchs, past and present, have cultivated a longstanding culture within the organization that focuses on family values, community engagement and championship football. Learn more about the work of Josephine Morabito, Jane Morabito and Denise DeBartolo York.

Best of the 49ers Defensive Backs from the 2020 Season

View some of the top moments of the 49ers secondary from the 2020 season.

