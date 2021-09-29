Morning Report: 49ers Power Rankings Heading into Week 4 vs. Seattle

Sep 29, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 29.

New and Notable

49ers Look to Bounce Back Against Division Rivals

Coming off a heartbreaking final 37 seconds against the Green Bay Packers, the San Francisco 49ers reset their focus to winning their first division matchup of the season. The 49ers are set to take on the Seahawks back at Levi's® Stadium, where the competition doesn't get any easier against a Seattle team who is eager for a rebound of their own.

Although the Seahawks enter Week 4 of the season with a 1-2 record following back-to-back losses, they currently lead the series against the 49ers in San Francisco territory, 12-9, winning the both of the clubs' last two competitions. Gearing up for the divisional match, the 49ers know not to underestimate Seattle's dismal start to the season, as both franchises have a history of suspenseful finishes. It's worth noting, two of San Francisco's last three home games against Seattle have gone to overtime. For the 49ers, a hustle mindset is important in preparation for Sunday's hard-nosed NFC West battle.

Read More >>>

2021 Power Rankings: Does Loss to Packers Affect 49ers Position?

A walk-off field goal by Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby in the final seconds of Sunday's primetime matchup led to a blemished record for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers showed fight, clawing their way back, and even taking the lead, from a 17-point deficit in the first half.

With a tough slate of divisional matchups ahead, here's a roundup of where national pundits view the 49ers in the Week 4 edition of power rankings.

In Case You Missed It

Get to know Bay Area actor Harry Shum Jr, his journey to becoming a 49ers fan, why he supports The Conscious Kid to promote anti-racist children's books and more in this episode of Verified Faithful, presented by Levi's®.

Watch the full video below. 👇

Say Cheese

Famous Faces Spotted at Levis® Stadium for 'SNF' Matchup vs. Packers

A few of the 49ers famous fans and legends were in attendance at Levi's® Stadium for the team's "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

24kGoldn, P-Lo
1 / 33

24kGoldn, P-Lo

Austin Ginn/49ers
Joe Staley
2 / 33

Joe Staley

Victor Aquino/49ers
Bayley
3 / 33

Bayley

Austin Ginn/49ers
Harry Shum Jr
4 / 33

Harry Shum Jr

Austin Ginn/49ers
Frankie J
5 / 33

Frankie J

Austin Ginn/49ers
24kGoldn
6 / 33

24kGoldn

Meg Williams/49ers
Tyler Rich
7 / 33

Tyler Rich

Austin Ginn/49ers
Tom Rathman
8 / 33

Tom Rathman

TERRELL LLOYD/49ers
P-Lo
9 / 33

P-Lo

Austin Ginn/49ers
Joe Staley
10 / 33

Joe Staley

Victor Aquino/49ers
The Aguilar Family
11 / 33

The Aguilar Family

Austin Ginn/49ers
Brita Sigourney, Maggie Steffens
12 / 33

Brita Sigourney, Maggie Steffens

Austin Ginn/49ers
P-Lo
13 / 33

P-Lo

Austin Ginn/49ers
24kGoldn, Frankie J
14 / 33

24kGoldn, Frankie J

Austin Ginn/49ers
Tyler Rich
15 / 33

Tyler Rich

Austin Ginn/49ers
Takeo Spikes, Joe Staley
16 / 33

Takeo Spikes, Joe Staley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P-Lo
17 / 33

P-Lo

Austin Ginn/49ers
Harry Shum Jr
18 / 33

Harry Shum Jr

Austin Ginn/49ers
24kGoldn, P-Lo
19 / 33

24kGoldn, P-Lo

Meg Williams/49ers
Frankie J
20 / 33

Frankie J

Austin Ginn/49ers
Joe Staley
21 / 33

Joe Staley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P-Lo, 24kGoldn
22 / 33

P-Lo, 24kGoldn

Meg Williams/49ers
Bayley
23 / 33

Bayley

Austin Ginn/49ers
Brita Sigourney, Maggie Steffens
24 / 33

Brita Sigourney, Maggie Steffens

Victor Aquino/49ers
Frankie J
25 / 33

Frankie J

Austin Ginn/49ers
24kGoldn
26 / 33

24kGoldn

Austin Ginn/49ers
Tom Rathman
27 / 33

Tom Rathman

Kym Fortino/49ers
P-Lo
28 / 33

P-Lo

Meg Williams/49ers
24kGoldn
29 / 33

24kGoldn

Austin Ginn/49ers
Frankie J
30 / 33

Frankie J

Austin Ginn/49ers
Takeo Spikes
31 / 33

Takeo Spikes

Kym Fortino/49ers
24kGoldn
32 / 33

24kGoldn

Austin Ginn/49ers
Frankie J
33 / 33

Frankie J

Austin Ginn/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

December 3, 1995

Midway through the third quarter of a 10-10 tie with the Buffalo Bills, linebackers Lee Woodall and Gary Plummer altered the 49ers season.

In a game with serious playoff implications, both clubs entered Candlestick Park with 8-4 records. The 49ers held a slight edge over the 7-5 Atlanta Falcons in the NFC West. A loss to the Bills would put their postseason plans in jeopardy.

Read more about the critical play from Lee Woodall and Gary Plummer >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series on 49ers.com/museumstories.

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Kittle, Norman, Mitchell, Williams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping 'Sunday Night Football' vs. the Packers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Before #GBvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for their Week 3 home opener vs. the Green Bay Packers, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Running Back Ahead of 'Sunday Night Football'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Power Rankings as 49ers Start Season 2-0

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Moseley, Mitchell, Sermon and Others

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Eagles in Week 2

Reviewing everything from the 49ers Week 2, 17-11, win over the Philadelphia Eagles, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Storylines to Watch in #SFvsPHI

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Analysts Release Week 2 NFL Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Verrett, Moseley and Mostert

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Lions Week 1 Matchup

Reviewing everything from the 49ers Week 1, 41-33, win over the Detroit Lions, powered by Cisco.
Advertising