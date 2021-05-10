Morning Report: 49ers Land on NFL.com's Top 10 Matchups in 2021

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, May 10.
New and Notable
Top 10 Games of the 2021 NFL Season
Around the NFL writer Nick Shook looked at all 272 games slated for the 2021 season and picked the Top 10 best matchups from the group. Landing on the list at No. 6 is the 49ers home game against the Green Bay Packers. Since 2018, the 49ers have played the Packers four times, including the team's 37-20 victory in the 2019 NFC Championship. Here's what Shook had to say about the matchup:
"The LaFleur family connection is gone after Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's younger brother, Mike, left the Niners staff for the Jets, but there's still plenty of intrigue in this matchup. Last year's meeting left much to be desired after San Francisco was ravaged by injury, but the 49ers are poised to make a roaring comeback with a healthy team in 2021.
"The last time they met in a significant setting, San Francisco bludgeoned Green Bay, running all over the Packers to the tune of 285 yards and four scores in a 37-20 win in the 2019 NFC Championship Game. As sweet as last year's win might have tasted to the Packers, there's no better opportunity to truly exorcise the lingering demon from the postseason loss than this meeting. We get another litmus test, too, of the 49ers a year after their ambitions were sunk by an incredibly unfortunate rash of injuries. Oh, and you've probably heard a little Aaron Rodgers-49ers intrigue recently, too."
Post-Draft Power Rankings: Where Do the 49ers, NFC West Stand?
Ah yes. The way-too-early projections continue to circulate among national analysts following the close of the 2021 NFL Draft. But, really, who are we kidding. It's still fun to see how pundits perceive the 49ers roster following its first-year additions and roster depth heading into the 2021 season.
And optimistically, many foresee the 49ers returning to Super Bowl-contending form with their added playmakers, key returnees and optimistically a clean bill of health.
Here's a look at where several national media outlets have placed San Francisco in their post-draft power rankings.
Save the Date
The NFL will reveal the official 2021 schedule with playing dates and times on Wednesday, May 12 at 5 p.m. PT. NFL Network will feature a special Schedule Release '21 show, don't miss it!