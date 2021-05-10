Morning Report: 49ers Land on NFL.com's Top 10 Matchups in 2021

Top 10 Games of the 2021 NFL Season

Around the NFL writer Nick Shook looked at all 272 games slated for the 2021 season and picked the Top 10 best matchups from the group. Landing on the list at No. 6 is the 49ers home game against the Green Bay Packers. Since 2018, the 49ers have played the Packers four times, including the team's 37-20 victory in the 2019 NFC Championship. Here's what Shook had to say about the matchup:

"The LaFleur family connection is gone after Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's younger brother, Mike, left the Niners staff for the Jets, but there's still plenty of intrigue in this matchup. Last year's meeting left much to be desired after San Francisco was ravaged by injury, but the 49ers are poised to make a roaring comeback with a healthy team in 2021.