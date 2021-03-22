Morning Report: 49ers Continue Free Agency Roster Moves

More Roster News

The 49ers announced on Friday they have signed cornerback Dontae Johnson and wide receiver ﻿Trent Sherfield﻿ to one-year deals.

Johnson (6-2, 200) originally entered the NFL as the second of two fourth-round draft picks (129th overall) by the 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career with San Francisco (2014-17 & 2019-20), the Seattle Seahawks (2018), Buffalo Bills (2018), Arizona Cardinals (2018) and Los Angeles Chargers (2019), he has appeared in 87 games (25 starts) and registered 170 tackles, 24 passes defensed, two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns, and 1.0 sack. Johnson has also notched 28 special teams tackles.

Sherfield (6-1, 219) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018. Over the past three years with the Cardinals (2018-20), he appeared in 44 games (four starts) and registered 28 receptions for 340 yards and one touchdown. He has also registered 19 tackles on special teams. In 2020, he saw action in 15 games (one start) and finished with five receptions for 50 yards to go along with 10 tackles on special teams.