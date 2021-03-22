Morning Report: 49ers Continue Free Agency Roster Moves

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, March 22.
New and Notable
49ers Sign DL Samson Ebukam
On Friday, the 49ers reinforced their defensive line signing Samson Ebukam to a two-year deal.
Ebukam (6-3, 245) was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Rams, he appeared in 64 games (35 starts) and registered 135 tackles, 14.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, six passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and one interception (returned for a touchdown). He also saw action in six postseason contests (two starts) and added 10 tackles, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed.
In 2020, Ebukam appeared in all 16 games (14 starts) and finished with 27 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defensed. He also played in two postseason games and added one tackle and one pass defensed.
More Roster News
The 49ers announced on Friday they have signed cornerback Dontae Johnson and wide receiver Trent Sherfield to one-year deals.
Johnson (6-2, 200) originally entered the NFL as the second of two fourth-round draft picks (129th overall) by the 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career with San Francisco (2014-17 & 2019-20), the Seattle Seahawks (2018), Buffalo Bills (2018), Arizona Cardinals (2018) and Los Angeles Chargers (2019), he has appeared in 87 games (25 starts) and registered 170 tackles, 24 passes defensed, two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns, and 1.0 sack. Johnson has also notched 28 special teams tackles.
Sherfield (6-1, 219) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018. Over the past three years with the Cardinals (2018-20), he appeared in 44 games (four starts) and registered 28 receptions for 340 yards and one touchdown. He has also registered 19 tackles on special teams. In 2020, he saw action in 15 games (one start) and finished with five receptions for 50 yards to go along with 10 tackles on special teams.
