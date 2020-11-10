Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, Dennis Brown Catches Up with Kevin Fagan

Save the Date

Trivia Tuesday

Tonight is 49ers Trivia Tuesday Super Bowl Edition. Join us at 6 pm PT on 49ers.com/triviatuesday to play along and a chance to win great 49ers prizes.

49ers Trivia Tuesday is a virtual experience that consists of six rounds of themed questions that makes it fun for fans of all ages and levels of team knowledge to work together to compete. Individual and group game play is encouraged!

Our host will guide the event asking the questions while players submit their answers in our online answer sheet, gaining points for each question they get right. At the end of the last round, scores are tallied and the winning team/individual will be announced!

WON Happy Hour

You're invited to the WON Throwback Thursday Happy Hour featuring 49ers alum, Vernon Davis on Thursday, November 12 from 6 pm - 7 pm PT.

The evening will consist of interactive team trivia, an interview with the team legend and a fan Q&A session. All pre-registered guests will be entered into a raffle for prizes that will be shipped to winners following the event.