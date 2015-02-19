Minnesota TE Maxx Williams Hurdles Like Vernon Davis

INDIANAPOLIS -- In his final collegiate game, Minnesota tight end Maxx Williams made a play that should remind the 49ers Faithful of another certain pass-catching tight end.
With his Golden Gophers trailing by six points early in the third quarter, Williams caught a 15-yard pass near the boundary and turned upfield.
Twenty yards later, the redshirt sophomore approached a Missouri defender who hoped to sweep out his feet from underneath. Instead, Williams leaped over the safety, remained upright and proceeded to jump over another defender en route to the end zone for a 54-yard touchdown.
Sound familiar?
Recall the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 victory over the St. Louis Rams in 2013, when Vernon Davis twice hurdled would-be tacklers. The latter of the two ended in Davis' 50th career touchdown.
"Pretty much my whole career, anytime I have the ball in my hands, defenders will go for my knees, my ankles," Davis said after the game. "At that moment, I just said, 'I'm going to jump over this guy.'"
Williams, performing for potential NFL suitors this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, had a similar thought prior to his highlight-reel leap.
"lt came to my mind that I saw the guy earlier in the game, and he hit me low," Williams told reporters during his Wednesday media session at Lucas Oil Stadium. "I figured that I might as well go for the hurdle and keep going. Second guy came and at that point I knew I wanted to score in my last game, so I went for it again. I was fortunate it worked out for me."
Williams is at the combine as one of the top tight end prospects. Despite his age, 20, like Marcus Martin was when the 49ers drafted him last year out of USC, Williams is projected to be picked in the first or second round.
He led Minnesota last season in receptions (36), receiving yards (569) and touchdowns (eight).
"I think the sky's the limit for what I can develop into," Williams said. "Like I said, being 20 I can develop my strength. And being able to develop in a system early in my career, it gives me that much more time to develop into what they want me to be and just molding into the best player I can be."
Williams is the son Brian Williams, a center who played 11 NFL seasons after being drafted 18th overall by the New York Giants in 1989.
"Growing up around that atmosphere and seeing what football truly is, I think that's helped me in my career," Williams said. "I know what it's like. I can fall back on my dad if I have any questions. He's one of those guys I've always relied on because he's been there."
Although Williams jumps like Davis, he said he more models his game after another Pro Bowl tight end.
"Jason Witten. He's a complete tight end in my opinion. He blocks. He runs routes. He makes plays for his team. That's what I want to be," Williams said. "I want to go to the NFL and be a complete tight end and make plays with my hands but also in the run game by making complete blocks."