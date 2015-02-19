Minnesota TE Maxx Williams Hurdles Like Vernon Davis

He led Minnesota last season in receptions (36), receiving yards (569) and touchdowns (eight).

"I think the sky's the limit for what I can develop into," Williams said. "Like I said, being 20 I can develop my strength. And being able to develop in a system early in my career, it gives me that much more time to develop into what they want me to be and just molding into the best player I can be."

Williams is the son Brian Williams, a center who played 11 NFL seasons after being drafted 18th overall by the New York Giants in 1989.

"Growing up around that atmosphere and seeing what football truly is, I think that's helped me in my career," Williams said. "I know what it's like. I can fall back on my dad if I have any questions. He's one of those guys I've always relied on because he's been there."

Although Williams jumps like Davis, he said he more models his game after another Pro Bowl tight end.