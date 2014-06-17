Minicamp Reports from Around the NFL

You might be wondering what is going on in the NFL on this fine Tuesday morning?
Here's what's up... 32 teams are finishing up offseason work with veteran minicamps. The San Francisco 49ers are about to open a mandatory three-day camp with a 3 p.m. afternoon practice.
But first, let's take a look at what's going on with all 32 NFL teams in today's Niners Daily report.
AFC EAST
DT turned down more money from @Patriots to play for defending champs: http://t.co/IL9ecopDbw pic.twitter.com/mlDAHywLmM — NFL (@nfl) June 17, 2014
To turn things around, the @MiamiDolphins must find a way to win in the AFC East says @JamesWalkerNFL READ: http://t.co/bhQR5tsRxe — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 16, 2014
Michael Vick is the 50 Cent of baserunning. #SCNotTop10 http://t.co/KEgHGhxhAO — ESPN Highlights (@HighlightsESPN) June 16, 2014
Are the Bills being overlooked in the AFC East? http://t.co/kEYi4VepBK — NFL: AroundTheLeague (@NFL_ATL) June 17, 2014
AFC CENTRAL
O.J. Brigance's strength rightfully recognized #ravens... http://t.co/bqRGs2aLPw — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 17, 2014
Since Taste of the NFL, we wondered what people's go-to restaurants were. So we asked coaches: http://t.co/OaGqdQ1f6i pic.twitter.com/7PFIblllbk — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 17, 2014
The Cleveland Browns sign rookie QB Johnny Manziel to a four-year contract --> http://t.co/4WePYldHXH #NFL — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 17, 2014
Part II of Dr. Z's Sports Illustrated profile of Chuck Noll that appeared in July 1980 issues: http://t.co/UY2SBuQfuY pic.twitter.com/AzjXV6uTR5 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) June 17, 2014
AFC SOUTH
Watch #Texans head coach Bill O'Brien speak to media after today's mini-camp workout. VIDEO: http://t.co/72sWJod39L pic.twitter.com/CQohiohFz9 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 17, 2014
Winners and Losers of the Indianapolis Colts' Offseason So Far: The Indianapolis Colts begin their mandatory m... http://t.co/RUxQVOm3Gy — Colts Insider (@Colts_Insider) June 17, 2014
What's Allen Robinson's best case scenario for the #Jaguars? @HankJoness breaks it down: http://t.co/v2VsC5fP4B pic.twitter.com/VTYxM9CQTN — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) June 17, 2014
Three thoughts on start of Titans' minicamp: Three thoughts in advance of the Tennessee Titans' three-... http://t.co/8T2SvnS8oQ #Titans — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) June 17, 2014
AFC WEST
.@ESPNNFL has a great story on @BenGarland63 and his pursuit of the NFL dream with the @Broncos. http://t.co/KgbkRPY2Ee #PowerOfBlue — Air Force Football (@AFFootball) June 17, 2014
Arrowhead Pride >> Justin Houston not expected at KC Chiefs mandatory minicamp, according to KC Star http://t.co/f9UxrRNkks — Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefsbuzztap) June 17, 2014
Chargers visited Petco Park earlier today to pay respects to late Tony Gwynn. http://t.co/9aHApgvmtC pic.twitter.com/flA9dzfSyE — San Diego Chargers (@chargers) June 16, 2014
Oakland Raiders training camp battles to watch (via @RaidersReporter) http://t.co/kMPeSjMmow — Bay Area Sports Guy (@BASportsGuy) June 17, 2014
NFC EAST
If you missed Chip Kelly's press conference, watch it in its entirety or check out our recap: http://t.co/QKDeLvYoPB — Eagles Insider (@EaglesInsider) June 17, 2014
Tony #Romo is likely to remain limited as the #Cowboys begin their minicamp. http://t.co/O8JG4THbPZ pic.twitter.com/TOKY0IXcF0 — ESPNDallas (@ESPNDallas) June 17, 2014
#Redskins DE Jason Hatcher to have MRI on knee http://t.co/Ss4LtYGjci — John Keim (@john_keim) June 17, 2014
Giants LB Beason will not need surgery on foot; targeting season opener for return http://t.co/b9SYC1GULk — NFL: AroundTheLeague (@NFL_ATL) June 17, 2014
NFC NORTH
10 Questions with 20man: Who benefits most from change in schemes? Brandon Flowers talk. Breakout players and more. http://t.co/IHdcgtgUpQ — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) June 17, 2014
#Bears RB @MattForte22 runs @spiceadams and @LPetruny through one of his workouts on #InsideTheBears. Watch: http://t.co/BU5XaqCDYw — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 17, 2014
Check out @danpompei's latest at @SportsonEarth on the #Packers - staying the course, but adding some Pepper #NFL http://t.co/yJGUE6vPKo — Andrew Garda (@Andrew_Garda) June 17, 2014
Coach Zimmer on QB's: "Don't want to rush into a decision" MORE: http://t.co/mX2c8VqFFI pic.twitter.com/AwdNuV3js1 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 17, 2014
NFC SOUTH
ICYMI: @Saints RB Khiry Robinson is our latest "Making the Leap" candidate http://t.co/Yw83vzE0iU — NFL: AroundTheLeague (@NFL_ATL) June 17, 2014
So many possibilities… MT @CoachSamz: .@TBBuccaneers will be the first to use @Microsoft Surface on the sidelines http://t.co/QBMxoWWHhB — FootballScoop Staff (@footballscoop) June 17, 2014
Not in love with Falcons choice, but we did find 8 storylines that we're looking forward to seeing on Hard Knocks: http://t.co/6xZ3wXT3jf — TDdaily (@TDdaily) June 16, 2014
Recently retired OL Jordan Gross returning to #Panthers ... as sideline reporter on radio broadcasts. http://t.co/FBjDKdUNUY — Joe Person (@josephperson) June 17, 2014
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald Can Catch A Football With His Eyes Closed. Here's How You Can Too: Arizona ... http://t.co/W3ac3ZKWXm — Student Entrepreneur (@stuentrepreneur) June 17, 2014
We mic'd up @ZSTACY_ at #RamsOTAs yesterday and it was AWESOME: http://t.co/0dOGVRyGzP pic.twitter.com/OuonZg1x1k — St. Louis Rams (@STLouisRams) June 17, 2014
A few morning links on the Seahawks blog: http://t.co/73L9E9ctAU — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 17, 2014
#49ers welcome George Seifert into the team's Hall of Fame. http://t.co/AdXilohPOI — Taylor Price (@TaylorPrice49) June 16, 2014