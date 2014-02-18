Mike Mayock Talks Up Deep WR Draft Class

In his recently released rankings, Mayock listed his top wideouts:

Sammy Watkins, Clemson

Marqise Lee, USC

Mike Evans, Texas A&M

Kelvin Benjamin, Florida State

Jarvis Landry, LSU

Mayock was particularly high on Lee for his downfield speed and versatility. The USC product can play both inside and outside as a receiver, plus he brings value as a kick returner.

Mayock noted that Evans and Benjamin are solid red-zone options and both can specialize in catching back-shoulder fade routes.

For 49ers fans it's important to note, Mayock said he would "sprint to the podium" to take Landry, a former LSU teammate of San Francisco's 2013 first-round draft pick, Eric Reid.

Here are some of the other key takeaways from Mayock's call:

-Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel reminds Mayock of a combination of Fran Tarkenton and Doug Flutie. "You're going to have to live with some of the negative plays in addition to the positive ones," Mayock said of Manziel, his No. 2-ranked quarterback.

It's been fun twitter talk to you all in May #DimeCity #StriveForGreatness — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 10, 2014

-Mayock thinks Manziel will go somewhere in the top 10, perhaps top 5.

-Mayock believes Louisville signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater is "most NFL ready." -There is a large crop of athletic quarterbacks. Virginia Tech's Logan Thomas is the "wild card" in the bunch.

-Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack is a complete player. "I've yet to find a hole in his game." Mayock called Mack a top-10 prospect and noted that he dominated against Ohio State this season.