Mike Mayock Provides Spark Notes on Top WR Prospects

There are a few positions of strength in the 2018 NFL Draft – running back, quarterback and cornerback, to name a few. Unfortunately, wide receiver isn't believed to be one of them according to most draft experts.

NFL Network's Mike Mayock characterized the wide receiver position "cloudy" on his conference call on Monday. It's a mixed bag of prospects whose value could vary on a team-by-team basis.

"In all honesty, I might have a guy as a second rounder and another evaluator might have him as a fourth rounder," Mayock said.

Mayock provided quick analysis on a number of this year's top pass catchers. He grouped Alabama's Calvin Ridley and Texas A&M's Christian Kirk together as two players who are similar in playing style and value. SMU's Courtland Sutton is probably the prospect that most fits the "prototype wide receiver" bill. After those three, it's a toss up as to where everyone will be taken in April's draft.

Here are Mayock's notes.Calvin Ridley (Alabama) and Christian Kirk (Texas A&M)

2017 season:

Ridley – 63 receptions for 967 yards and five touchdowns.

Kirk – 66 receptions for 859 yards and 10 touchdowns.