Michael Spurlock Q&A

Q: What was the reaction from the veterans on the team who had never seen it done before?**

A: It was unbelievable, they were all really excited. Derek Brooks is the ultimate veteran and he told me before that game, "Be great and today is a good day to do it." Ever since I got the job as the returner that was one thing that he told me. He always told me, "You have good weather – today is a good day to do it."

Q: You spent last season on the Buccaneers practice squad, why did you ultimately decide to sign with the 49ers?

A: I liked the opportunity of playing with a bunch of young guys who are really working to be great. I was in the division with Arizona ('07) and I could see the strides they were making. I think it would be something special to be a part of the team getting over the hump and into the playoffs.

Q: Why did you pick No. 18 for your jersey?

A: I picked it because I liked it most out of the 80-numbers available and this was the only teen-number available. I couldn't wear 82, because that's for a big guy. I'm a little guy (5-foot-11), so 18 fit. I look at it as one – being the only one, and eight is infinite.

Q: Did you do anything special during the offseason?

A: I just relaxed. I have two little girls and I chilled with my wife and my girls. I worked out a lot and I got my wife to work out with me. We really just relaxed and enjoyed the Florida weather.

Q: What are your goals for the offseason program leading up to the upcoming season?

A: I just want to get better every day that I come to the facility. I want to learn something new every day to get better. Coach Sully (wide receivers coach Jerry Sullivan) is a very good, technically sound receivers coach and I've never really had anybody that detailed. My goal is to really learn the position as best I can and every day get better, make strides and help this team all the way through.

Q: What are your impressions of offensive coordinator Jimmy Raye and what the team is building offensively?

A: I think it's going to be a very explosive offense. The main thing it's going to do is impose our will on opposing teams. In the fourth quarter, that's when you're going to get the big runs. It's about imposing your will and getting big plays once we have the defense sinking in. It's really going to be about power, blocking and everybody winning their one-on-one battles and imposing their will.