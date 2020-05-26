49ers Morning Report: Memorial Day Flyover, Guest Reporters Interview Mike McGlinchey, 49ers vs. Browns Full Game Highlights

Good Morning Faithful,
Memorial Day Flyover
On Memorial Day, the 129th Rescue Wing from Moffett Field performed a flyover of the Bay Area to salute health care providers, first responders and other essential personnel on the front-lines in the fight against COVID-19.
Guest Reporters' Exclusive Interview with Mike McGlinchey
Check out this exclusive interview with friends of the 49ers Foundation, Roya Ostadan and Margot Ostadan, and Mike McGlinchey as they discuss football, family, the 49ers and more.
49ers vs. Browns Full Game Highlights
It was a banner year for the NFC Champs! Relive Nick Bosa's breakout performance and the 49ers dominant win on MNF.
