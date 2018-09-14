Meet the 2018 Gold Rush Squad: Allison and Laurel

Who is the most inspirational person in your life?

Allison: The most inspirational person in my life is my first high school dance team coach. She created an environment that allowed me to fall in love with dance - something I can't imagine my life without now. She inspired me to follow my dreams and helped me believe I could do whatever I set my mind to. She helped shape me into the person I am today.

If you were a tourist in San Francisco, what three things would be on the top of your must-see list?

Laurel: Having recently moved to the Bay Area, I feel like I am still a tourist myself! I have really enjoyed visiting the Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman's Wharf, and Fort Mason Park.

Who is your favorite 49ers player?

Allison: My favorite current 49ers player is Bradley Pinion. He is not only an asset to the 49ers but I admire him for his involvement in the community and at charity events. He is an active volunteer and was awarded with the 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2017 and the 49ers Rookie Community Relations Service Award in 2015.

Brag about one of your fellow teammates.

Laurel: I met Shasta at the first Gold Rush audition workshop and right off the bat she was congenial, welcoming and encouraging. She supported me throughout the entire audition process and was even the first person to call me to congratulate me for making the team. She's truly one of a kind!