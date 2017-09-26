Meet the 2017 Gold Rush Squad: Sophia and Bret

Each week, 49ers.com gets to know two members of the 49ers Gold Rush. In this week's installment, we meet fourth-year member Sophia from Cottonwood Calif. and Bret, a rookie member from Ogden, Utah.

Who is the most inspirational person in your life? Sophia

Sophia: My mom. She has fostered hundreds of children in the community and she is the reason I am pursuing a career in adoptions.

Bret: My mom inspires me to be the best I can be. She encourages me to dream big and supports me in everything I do.

How would you describe your style?

Sophia: I don't think I can pin point my style, it just depends on how I'm feeling that day. Sometimes I shop in the boys' section and other times I can be really girly. I like the quote "Fashion is what you buy and style is what you do with it" because it keeps your options open. You don't always have to follow the current trends, make your own!

Bret: Most of the time you will find me in athletic wear.

If you were a tourist in San Francisco, what three things would be on your must see/do list?

Bret: Recently moving here from Utah, I still feel like a tourist! Going to a Niners game is obviously the most important thing to do in the Bay Area. The Golden Gate Bridge is a must see and I love going to San Francisco Giants games. Bret

What is your dream job?

Sophia: I've always wanted to have a career that benefits other people's lives in some way. I've had a couple of experiences with Make-A-Wish including a wish that was granted for my sister. Those experiences impacted my life in so many positive ways, so I would say that my dream job would be helping to grant wishes with Make-A-Wish.

Most Embarrassing Moment?

Sophia: One morning in 5th grade I was sitting on a bench at school. I had my sweatshirt over my knees and my arms inside of my sweatshirt because I was cold. Well, I leaned a little too far forward and fell right on my face because I couldn't catch myself from my arms being inside of my sweatshirt. I still have a small scar on my chin.

Bret: My most embarrassing moment was during a performance with my high school dance team. We were walking on the court to dance at a basketball game when my leg went dead and I collapsed. I kept trying to stand up but my leg was asleep. It was so embarrassing because I wasn't hurt, I just couldn't feel my leg! I hopped to the side of the gym and ran in to finish the dance the second my leg was better. Looking back I probably should have just sat out. Now I'm paranoid about muscle cramps and eat a banana before every performance!

What do you like most about being a member of the Gold Rush?

Sophia: What I love most is the sisterhood that I get to partake in. Even if we aren't at a game or practicing, we are always spending as much time together as possible because we like each other that much. Gold Rush has a way of recruiting the most incredible, sweet, distinguished and kind humans. I'm so lucky to call all of them my close friends!

What have you learned from being a member of the Gold Rush?

Bret: Being a member of the Gold Rush has been a life changing experience. I am so lucky to be surrounded by amazing women every day. As a member of the Gold Rush I have learned to believe in myself, work hard and see the positive in every situation.