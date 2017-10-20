Meet the 2017 Gold Rush Squad: Kayla R. and Montana

Each week, 49ers.com gets to know two members of the 49ers Gold Rush. In this week's installment, we meet sixth-year member Kayla R. from Fremont, Calif., and Montana, a second-year member from Los Altos, Calif.

What's something our fans would be surprised to learn about you? Kayla R. Kayla R.:Most people would be surprised to know that I was a collegiate swimmer. My favorite strokes were freestyle and butterfly.

Montana:All thanks to my dad, I was born a 49ers fan and named after Joe Montana! My entire family enjoys going to 49ers games to spend time together and we love to share our passion for football together.

What does it mean to be a 49ers Faithful?

Kayla R.:A 49ers Faithful is someone who has unconditional love for the 49ers, has a red heart and is gold blooded.

What is your dream job? Kayla R.:My dream job consists of owning a psychological practice as well as working with professional dancers and football players as a Sport Psychologist. Specifically, I would absolutely love to be a Sport Psychologist for my favorite team in the NFL, the 49ers!

Montana: I am living out my dream as a third grade teacher by day and yoga instructor by night. I love the work I do with children and sharing my passion for education by giving every child the opportunity to earn the education they deserve. I also love the work I do teaching yoga classes at night and spreading my love and passion for yoga.

Who is the most inspirational person in your life?

Montana:The most inspirational people in my life are my parents. I admire my parents for always working hard in order to give me the best possible opportunities to succeed and grow in life. My mom has taught me the importance of helping others through her endless work with nonprofits and charities. My dad has taught me the importance of hard work and to always follow your dreams. I am extremely grateful for my parents for shaping me into the person I am today. Montana

What have you learned from being a member of the Gold Rush?

Kayla R.:I will forever be in debt for everything that Gold Rush has done for me over the years. I became a member of the Gold Rush as a young nineteen-year-old with a passion for dance and the 49ers. I was still trying to navigate my way through life and figure out who I was as a person. However, Gold Rush helped me find my way and transformed me into the woman that I have always dreamt of becoming. Gold Rush has taught me how to tenaciously overcome adversity, fully live in the moment and be myself.

Montana:Gold Rush has allowed me the opportunity to manage and balance my time better. As a teacher, it can be difficult to leave work at work, but Gold Rush has taught me how to make time for myself to dance. I have learned the importance of work-life balance and dancing on the field is my way of balancing out the long hours that come with teaching 3rd graders.

What do you like most about being a member of the Gold Rush? Montana:Gold Rush has become one of the best parts of my life because of all the incredible women I am surrounded by. I am constantly inspired and pushed to be my best self with this group of women because of all the accomplishments they have achieved. I love spending my weekends with these women and sharing our love for dance and the 49ers together!

If you could say anything to the 49ers fans what would it be? Kayla R.:The Gold Rush and 49ers Faithful feed off of each other's energy on game day. It's a team effort! So let's make sure to stand up, cheer loud, stay faithful and remain Gold Blooded!