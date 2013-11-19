Mark Huynh Selected as Coach Of the Week





A 34-33 score immediately defines a game of excitement, adrenaline, and two teams full of determination. So was the matchup between Galileo and Lincoln High School as the two Academic Athletic Association teams put on a show through the final seconds of the fourth quarter. With five minutes and 35 seconds remaining in the game, the senior running back Ronzel Fox ran 38 yards for a touchdown, breaking the 27-27 locked score, and with a good kick, the Lions were up 34-27. Five minutes later, Lincoln answered back with a 40-yard drive and opted for a two-point conversion in hopes of sealing the win. Once again, Coach Huynh's Galileo Lions threw every last ounce of energy into stopping the Mustangs' play and claimed the victory, 34-33.

Performances like that against Lincoln are what have led the Lions to a roaring 8-1 record thus far in the season. Quarterback Kyle Nelson has led the dynamic offense since his sophomore year, and continues to prove himself as he has recorded 2,000 yards passing and 27 touchdowns. When Nelson is not handing the ball off to Ronzel Fox, he is throwing it downfield to leading wide receiver Dontell Jackson who has accumulated 750 yards and five touchdowns. The trio represents skill, drive, leadership, and most of all, values and character which Coach Huynh hopes to see of all his players.

"I want all of our players to walk away with the tools they need to succeed in both football and life," stated Huynh, "I will feel like I have done my job if I can supply our young adults with the football fundamentals they need to be strong players and enjoy the game, as well as if I can coach them on building relationships and bridges which will last a lifetime."

What drives a coach week in and week out after twenty-two years spent under the Friday night lights varies from individual to individual. For Mark Huynh it is his faith in God and the players themselves. Throughout his twenty-two years of coaching, five of which have been as the Galileo head varsity coach, Huynh has always aimed to be a positive influence on his athletes skillfully, academically and morally.

"Whether we win or lose, there is a tomorrow and the boys need to learn to overcome obstacles, celebrate properly, and as simple as it sounds, live life," expressed Huynh, "I will do all that I can to be a positive influence, a crutch at times, and a friend if need be. High school is 4 years filled with good times and bad times but no matter what, I'm going to be there for them."