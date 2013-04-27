Marcus Lattimore Respects Frank Gore

How have you been handling everything and dealing with everything after having an injury last year, you had the injury two years ago and to have it happen again after the success you've been having? And how much, not only have you been handling it, but also how much does that come into your decision to enter the NFL early?**"I just thought about my future. And I love football and I wanted to play football and I knew if I had a chance to go down to [Dr. James] Andrews Institute ACI in Pensacola, [Florida] and rehab twice a day and let Dr. Andrew do my surgery, I knew I could get back out there and do the things I do. So, it was basically putting all my time into football. And, I only have a few more classes in my degree, so I plan on going back to get that too."

I think because the 49ers took you and obviously they have several good running backs here already, a lot of people already, given your injury, think you'll kind of have a redshirt rookie year and just kind of ease into things. Is that something you anticipate happening or are you going to be eager to contribute right away?"We really haven't even talked about that. So, I don't have any clue. But, my main goal right now is to go in there and work hard, go in there and learn the offense. And, if I'm ready to play, I'm going to play. If I'm not, I'm not. I know it's going to be the best decision. I know the coaches and the doctors were going to make a great decision. So, I'm not worried about it."

Did you talk much to the 49ers during this process?"Yeah, I actually did talk to them over the phone. I talked to them a few times and I talked to them at the Combine. And, I had a formal meeting at the Combine and it went real well."

Who did you talk to on the phone, was it Tom Rathman, the 49ers running backs coach?"I actually talked to the head scout a few times and yes I did talk to [running backs] coach [Tom] Rathman."

Are you still in Pensacola?"No sir, I'm not. I'm actually back at home right now training in Columbia."

So who made the call to you this morning, or I guess this afternoon there?"It was actually [head] coach [Jim] Harbaugh, and then a chance to talk to the GM. Then I got a chance to talk to coach Rathman and I got a chance to talk to the PR, the media relations."

Just given the situation with the 49ers backfield, is there some comfort in knowing you don't have to be pressed into service? I guess overall is this a good situation to fall into?"I'm sorry, I couldn't hear you."

Well just given the situation with your injury and the 49ers backfield is this a good situation for you? Obviously you can kind of ease into the NFL."Yes, sir and I get a chance to learn from a lot of great running backs that they have and those guys are all great guys. I just can't wait to be a part of that running back family, just the whole team. The whole team is great."

When you spoke with RB Frank Gore did he talk about how he had two big injuries in college, but really hasn't had any issues with his knees in the NFL?"He really didn't talk about that, but he knew he could come back from what he had and he worked hard and he was determined to come back. It was just a great situation for him. He came in the league and he's been doing his thing for a while. He just kept that positive mindset, but he really didn't go into he hasn't had any injuries. But, everything happens for a reason and I realize that."

Does he serve as an inspiration and what other guys, running backs, whatever, have sort of inspired you throughout your ordeal?"Yeah, he's definitely an inspiration and also Willis McGahee and a lot of different guys that had knee injuries, even defensive guys I've talked to. Those guys are all inspirations to me because of what they've been through and how they came through it. They all put God first in their life and that's what I'm doing."

Was that conversation with Frank shortly after your injury around the NFL season?"Yeah, he actually called me right after it happened, maybe two or three days after it happened. Yeah, that's when we got in contact."