Making the Case for John Lynch in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

For the fifth-straight year, John Lynch is anxiously awaiting word from the Hall of Fame committee. The San Francisco 49ers general manager is one of 18 finalists for induction into football's hallowed grounds. Lynch has been a finalist each year since becoming eligible in 2014.

The former nine-time Pro Bowl safety has an excellent shot at joining the Hall of Fame's Class of 2018. Lynch will find out on Saturday night at NFL Honors on the eve of Super Bowl LII. In addition to the Pro Bowl appearances, Lynch's career consisted of two All-Pro honors and one Super Bowl ring. He spent 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is credited with helping turn the franchise around, both with his on-field production and as a leader. Lynch's final four seasons were spent with the Denver Broncos.

Over the course of his 15-year career, Lynch amassed 1,054 career tackles, 26 interceptions and 13 sacks. He was revered as a leader and feared for his hard-hitting prowess in the secondary. And while Lynch awaits his fate, we are joining the Broncos and Bucs respective digital teams in promoting his candidacy for the Hall.