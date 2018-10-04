Love and Football: DeFo's Story of Finding 'The One'

But their chemistry was undeniable, and their friendship naturally evolved into a relationship. Things came to a crossroad as Buckner prepared for the NFL Draft. Buckner, a projected top 10 pick, had potential suitors that spanned the country. The problem was any future with Ashlyn was in jeopardy if he wasn't able to remain near the West Coast.

"She wasn't going to move her whole life just for me," Buckner said pragmatically. "We were still newly dating."

The 49ers, who owned the No. 7 pick, were in the market for a defensive lineman. The Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars picked ahead of San Francisco and were other potential destinations. Ashlyn, a Fresno, Calif., native, had told Buckner in so many words that getting drafted east of Texas would mean the end of their relationship.

So when San Francisco drafted Buckner with the seventh-overall pick, the excitement of making it to the NFL and joining the 49ers was quickly followed by the elation of "thank God I get to keep my girlfriend."

Call it fate. Call it good fortune. Whatever the case, Buckner and Ashlyn made the most of the opportunity life afforded them. Ashlyn had already planned to look for sales jobs in the Bay Area. They moved in together in San Jose shortly after the draft.

As their relationship continued to grow, Buckner did his best to teach Ashlyn more about the nuances of football. She's been a quick study. Ashlyn has gone from being more or less football illiterate to being able to call Buckner out on his mistakes. She'll even peek over his shoulder when he's watching film at home.

"She'll say things like, 'You need to beat your 1-on-1,' or, 'You took a false step there.' And she'll be right. It's impressive. She motivates me in everything that I do."

Fast-forward to the summer of 2016 prior to Buckner's rookie season and the 49ers defensive lineman had marriage on his mind. A trip to Buckner's hometown on Oahu affirmed those feelings.

He introduced Ashlyn to his extended family, and, unsurprisingly, she fit right in.

"It was just the way she was interacting with my family – the way she was around all the kids," Buckner said. "Everyone in my family told me she was awesome. When we got back from that trip, I said to myself, 'I'm going to marry this girl.'"

Buckner would go on to buy the perfect ring shortly after a second trip to Buckner's hometown in July of 2017. He kept it in the safe inside his locker at Levi's® Stadium for more than three months, patiently waiting for the team's bye week to arrive. Buckner would check on it a few times a week just to make sure it hadn't grown legs and walked away.

He planned a mid-November trip to Napa that Ashlyn assumed was just a weekend getaway. They woke up early on that Saturday morning for a sunrise hot air balloon ride. Up next was a decadent tasting at Andretti Winery.

They tried a full menu of fine wine before taking a stroll through the vineyards. This was Buckner's moment.

"My heart was pumping fast," he said. "We'd lived together for a year-and-a-half at that point. We'd known each other for two years. I thought I was going to be OK when that moment came. I knew exactly what I wanted to say."

Buckner found the perfect spot to stop Ashlyn and begin his spiel. Corralling Ashlyn's attention was a bit of a challenge, though. An annoying bumblebee swirled around them and kept interrupting Buckner. She had no inkling of what was about to happen.