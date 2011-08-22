Letter Regarding Candlestick Park

Dear 49ers season ticket holders, fans, and the San Francisco community at large:

I believe I speak for all of us when I denounce the violent acts that occurred this past Saturday at Candlestick Park. Whether in a stadium parking lot, on public transportation, or on a neighborhood block, violence in our community is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Public safety is our top priority. Once apprehended, the attackers from Saturday's unfortunate incidents will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Further, earlier today we announced extended safety measures to ensure a tragedy like this never happens again.

Thankfully, as of this afternoon, the injured men are now in stable condition. I hope this brings some comfort to their respective families and loved ones. I know all of us at the 49ers organization are praying for their speedy and full recovery.

Football is the most popular sport in our country. And, the 49ers franchise is one of the most storied in the NFL. To have the game my family and I love so much tarnished in this way is disheartening. After careful evaluation with San Francisco Chief of Police, Greg Suhr, and our Stadium Operations team, I will be recommending to the NFL that we suspend the preseason series between the 49ers and Oakland Raiders. Both teams will continue to collaborate on club and league business and actively work together within the entire Bay Area community.

Beyond the steps we are taking as an organization, my hope is that we, as a community of football and 49ers fans, will rise above these outrageous acts. I ask you to respect your fellow fan.

We have another game at Candlestick Park this Saturday vs. the Houston Texans at 5:00 PM. Please join me there in setting the proper example for our Youth/USA Football celebration.

Sincerely,