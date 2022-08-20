Lance, Bosa, Kittle and Other 49ers to Sit Out Preseason Week 2

Aug 20, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

As expected, the San Francisco 49ers will be facing the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday evening without a full slate of available players. Twenty-seven players will not be suiting up for the game. Those players include:

Table inside Article
NamePosition
Trey LanceQB
Jimmy GaroppoloQB
Elijah MitchellRB
Jeff Wilson Jr.RB
Kyle JuszczykFB
Brandon AiyukWR
Deebo SamuelWR
George KittleTE
Charlie WoernerTE
Daniel BrunskillOL
Jake BrendelOL
Mike McGlincheyOL
Trent WilliamsOL
Jaylon MooreOL
Colton McKivitzOL
Samson EbukamDE
Nick BosaDE
Arik ArmsteadDT
Azeez Al-ShaairLB
Fred WarnerLB
Dre GreenlawLB
Curtis RobinsonLB
Emmanuel MoseleyCB
Charvarius WardCB
Jimmie WardS
Dontae JohnsonS
Talanoa HufangaS

Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media ahead of the preseason opener, sharing details of his tentative plans for the team's three exhibition contests.

"I'd like to get guys to play in this game (Green Bay Packers vs. 49ers)," Shanahan said. "Mainly because I don't want them to play in the second preseason game. We're going to scrimmage a team, and I'm more into the scrimmage than the game. Then, it's them having a chance to get to play in a game four days after that versus Houston. When we get back Sunday morning, it will be tough. That's why I don't want them to play much in that game, so hopefully a little in Game 1, a little in Game 3 and then we will have 17 days to get ready for Week 1."

San Francisco's QB1 Trey Lance is expected to have a strong contingency of fans in attendance on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium as the 49ers take the field in his home state. Per Shanahan, his decision to rest Lance was finalized after the team's two joint practices with the Vikings earlier this week.

"Right now, I'm not expecting to, but we're day-to-day with that," Shanahan said when asked about Lance not playing. "We'll see how practice goes tomorrow (Thursday). There's a chance he will, but that was the original plan."

