Lance Active vs. Texans; Bosa, Williams and 14 Others Out for Preseason Finale

Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media ahead of the preseason finale, sharing details of his plans to have his expected starters play at least a portion of Thursday night's game.

"I want them (expected starters) to get out there," Shanahan said. "I plan on playing those guys, but I haven't exactly decided how much. I know they won't go past the first half. It'd be the first half at the most."

Trey Lance sat out of last week's contest versus the Minnesota Vikings, seeing action only in the preseason opener. In that outing, San Francisco's QB1 led two offensive series, finishing 4-of-5 for 92 yards, a touchdown and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The head coach's expectations for Lance versus the Texans are simple.