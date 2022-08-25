Lance Active vs. Texans; Bosa, Williams and 14 Others Out for Preseason Finale

As expected, the San Francisco 49ers will be facing the Houston Texans on Thursday evening with most of the expected starters listed as active. Sixteen players will not be suiting up for the team's preseason finale. Those players include:
|Player
|Position
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Daniel Brunskill
|OL
|Mike McGlinchey
|T
|Trent Williams
|T
|Nick Bosa
|DL
|Arik Armstead
|DL
|Javon Kinlaw
|DT
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LB
|Fred Warner
|LB
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|Emmanuel Moseley
|CB
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Charvarius Ward
|CB
|Jimmie Ward
|DB
|Dontae Johnson
|CB
Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media ahead of the preseason finale, sharing details of his plans to have his expected starters play at least a portion of Thursday night's game.
"I want them (expected starters) to get out there," Shanahan said. "I plan on playing those guys, but I haven't exactly decided how much. I know they won't go past the first half. It'd be the first half at the most."
Trey Lance sat out of last week's contest versus the Minnesota Vikings, seeing action only in the preseason opener. In that outing, San Francisco's QB1 led two offensive series, finishing 4-of-5 for 92 yards, a touchdown and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The head coach's expectations for Lance versus the Texans are simple.
"I want to see him execute his job as well as he can," Shanahan said. "I want to see him get the team in and out of the huddle right, call the plays right, get the ball to the right spot and when he can't get it there, make sure he doesn't have a turnover and possibly makes a play."