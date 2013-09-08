LaMichael James Inactive vs. GB

Sep 08, 2013 at 04:59 AM

Second-year running back LaMichael James will start the 2013 season just like his rookie campaign – on the San Francisco 49ers inactive list.

James was listed as questionable heading into Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury he suffered in the 49ers preseason finale.

VIEW:SIDELINE PASS

In addition to James, the 49ers named the following players inactive:

-Wide receiver Jon Baldwin

-Wide receiver Chris Harper

-Guard Joe Looney

-Linebacker Nate Stupar

-Quarterback B.J. Daniels

-Defensive tackle/fullback Will Tukuafu.

With Baldwin and Harper inactive for the 49ers, that means there will be four active wide receivers available for San Francisco. Anquan Boldin, Kyle Williams, Marlon Moore and Quinton Patton are the only receivers dressed for today's games.

The 49ers typically don't run a lot of four wide receiver sets, expect the team to feature tight end Vernon Davis with the four other wideouts.

Green Bay announced the following inactive players:

-Cornerback Casey Hayward

-Safety Morgan Burnett

-Linebacker Nate Palmer

-Linebacker Sam Barrington

-Guard Lane Taylor

-Tight end Brandon Bostick

-Defensive end Josh Boyd

The Packers will start Jerron McMillian in place of Burnett. The 49ers announced no lineup changes.

Follow @49ers on Twitter for live game updates.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

