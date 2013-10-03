Kyle Williams Pays Tribute with Pink Cleats

Williams honored his grandmother last season against the Buffalo Bills with a 43-yard touchdown catch on Oct. 7.

After catching the touchdown, the fourth of his career, Williams fell to his knees and raised both arms in the air to honor his "Granny."

"I think about that all the time," the 49ers wideout said. "It was a great moment to get in the end zone, but being able to do it during Breast Cancer Awareness month and doing it on the first time I touched the ball that game, it was big for me."

Williams will once again honor his grandmother on Sunday, a person Williams considered to be one of his best friends.

"She was our backbone," Williams said. "She was hard on us growing up. As I got older, she lived in California and I was in Chicago, every time I got on the phone with her it was a 2-3 hour conversation every time.