Kyle Williams Makes Progress

In addition, the 49ers have opportunity at punt returner, something Williams handled at times in 2011. The fourth-year player has moved on from two fumbles in the NFC title game that year and is eager to compete for punt return duties this coming season.

"I want to help this team in any way possible," Williams said. "Whatever they need me to do I'm in there."

As bad as Williams wants to go through every drill with his 49ers teammates in the offseason, the experienced wideout trusts the advice of San Francisco's medical staff.

"You have to stick to the plan we had from day one," Williams said.

The 49ers will continue to monitor the young receiver's progress in the months leading up to training camp. Williams said the goal was for him to be ready before the regular season.

Until he's given the full-go by team doctors, Williams will continue to share wisdom with young receivers on the roster. After Michael Crabtree injured his Achilles this offseason, Williams now stands as the longest tenured receiver on the roster.

Williams is all about sharing tips. He credited the young wideouts for asking questions. Williams is perfectly fine with sharing his knowledge of the routes used in San Francisco's offense.

"I'm happy to," Williams said. "I want to see the young guys progress."

Williams believes the young players will emerge this offseason. But the entire receiving corps will benefit the longer they hang around Boldin.

"He leads by example and you know the way he's doing stuff is the right way to do it," Williams said. "His work ethic, it's second to none."