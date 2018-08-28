Kyle Shanahan Provides Roster Updates ahead of Preseason Finale

Right Guard Still Too Close to Call

Joshua Garnett was impressive last Saturday in Indianapolis. Mike Person started but Garnett still played 27 snaps, most of which came with the first-team offense.

"Josh definitely helped himself out last week," Shanahan said. "I'm glad we've got another game to watch him."

Despite Garnett's return to full health and strong play of late, Shanahan still classified the right guard competition as Person's "job to lose."

"Josh could beat him out, but Person has been the most consistent since Day 1," Shanahan said. "He's had a real good camp, and we'll see what happens these last few days."

Who's behind Tartt?

One of the remaining unknowns on the roster is in regards to the backup strong safety behind Jaquiski Tartt. Chanceller James was one option, but he was waived earlier on Tuesday. Tyvis Powell has emerged as a strong candidate. The defensive back spent most of his offseason at corner but is seeing increased reps at strong safety. He played a majority (if not all) of his 30 reps against the Colts at that position.

"He showed it wasn't too big for him," Shanahan said of Powell. "He did a good job, and he should get some more reps in this game, also."