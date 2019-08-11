Kyle Shanahan Offers Injury Updates Following Preseason Win Over Cowboys

It wasn't the prettiest of victories, however the San Francisco 49ers pulled off a 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason opener. San Francisco suffered a number of injuries over the course of the contest in addition to wide receiver Trent Taylor's stress fracture from Thursday's practice. Here are some injury updates from head coach Kyle Shanahan following Saturday's win.
- Elijah Lee, who played 24 defensive snaps on Saturday suffered a hand injury. The linebacker had thumb surgery following the contest and is expected to be out for two weeks.
- Shon Coleman had surgery on Sunday morning to repair a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle. The tackle will be placed on Injured Reserve. Shanahan said the team will work out other options at tackle on Monday.
- Defensive lineman D.J. Jones suffered a knee sprain. He will be week-to-week.
- Running back Raheem Mostert left the game in the first quarter with a head injury. He is currently in concussion protocol.
- Safety Marcell Harris had a stinger, but is good to go.
- Najee Toran had negative X-rays on his hand and is also available to return to practice.
- Finally, Jimmie Ward will have X-rays on his collar bone this week to determine if he will be able to participate in practice. Ward was activated from the PUP list last week, however has been limited to conditioning drills. The 49ers anticipate getting the free safety back in time for joint practices against the Denver Broncos this week.
The 49ers will receive Monday off and will resume practice on Tuesday ahead of joint practices in Denver.