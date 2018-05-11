Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch Join 49ers Players in Week of Navy SEAL Training

Before Eli Harold dove into his hot takes on Marvel's latest blockbuster, 'Avengers: Infinity War,' the linebacker shared some insight into the team's offseason program. The San Francisco 49ers spent a week of Phase 2 working out with the veteran Navy SEALs of APG (Acumen Performance Group).

Wait, what? I can think of a number of adjectives to describe being put through the paces by retired Navy SEALs. "Fun" wouldn't be one of them.

"You've got to learn how to get comfortable being uncomfortable," Harold explained his takeaways from the week. "Knowing that when you push yourself to that limit, when your body is burned and you're done, you can go a little more. Finding that, and translating that from their training to the field, I feel like that's what's going to separate us from most teams. Everyone is going to buy into that."