Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo Embracing 'Dress Rehearsal' Week for the 49ers

The third preseason game is often referred to as the "dress rehearsal" for the regular season. Reason being, each team's starters usually play the entire first half in what will likely be their final game action until Week 1.

Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo both buy into that philosophy. But the idea of a dress rehearsal goes beyond the game itself. Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are treating this entire week as if it were the regular season. From the meeting schedule, to the practice times and everything in between, these days leading up to the 49ers third exhibition game against the Indianapolis Colts are setting the tone for the team's in-season routine.

"I think it's very important that players, coaches, everyone – we are creatures of habit, and preseason we're all over the place," Shanahan said. "But, you want them to get into that routine to where all seven days are all kind of Groundhog Day over and over. So, you want them to know what they're going to expect Week 1."

Added Garoppolo: "Do I buy into it? Yeah, I think it's good for us. The routine is obviously different than training camp. So, to get used to that and get our minds thinking that way, I think it's good."