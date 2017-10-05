Kyle Shanahan is Preaching Perspective as 49ers Look for First Win of 2017

"You try not to lose perspective and just sit and focus on 0-4," Shanahan said. "You go back and you watch the tape and you coach and you study and you try to get better. I do strongly believe that when you lose three games by a total of eight points, you very easily could have won those games just by one or two plays going different. If one or two plays would have gone different, we'd be 3-1 and people would probably be hyping us up telling us that we're something maybe more than we are.

"And then you've got to put that in perspective," Shanahan said. "You didn't make those plays and you're 0-4 and people might be telling you that maybe you're worse than you are. It all depends on what you see on the tape, which is why you try to keep it real and keep perspective. You focus on the process. What I can say is I do see some good things on tape and that's why I think we've had a chance to win all those three games."

Let's start with Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers took a 9-6 lead in the fourth quarter, needing a stop out of its defense. Instead, Seattle found the end zone to retake the lead 12-9 (following a missed PAT). San Francisco's offense had one final chance to score but came up short.