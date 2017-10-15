Kyle Shanahan Explains Decision to Bench Brian Hoyer, Put in C.J. Beathard

San Francisco went on to score 17 unanswered points. The rookie quarterback led a touchdown drive before halftime to give the 49ers some life. San Francisco went into the locker room confident that at 17-7, the game was far from over. The 49ers got another three points to open the third quarter. A timely turnover led to Pierre Garçon's second touchdown of the day to tie the game 17-17.

Beathard finished with 245 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception as the 49ers fell short on Sunday, 26-24.

"I thought he came in and competed," Shanahan said postgame. "By no means were things perfect, but the game isn't too big for the guy. He comes in and doesn't hesitate. He's extremely tough. He came in there and gave us a little spark. He made a few off-schedule plays which was nice. We will watch the film. It wasn't perfect, but when you've got a tough guy who hangs in there and competes, I think he'll learn from it."