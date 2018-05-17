Kyle Shanahan Apparently Named his Son after Lil Wayne

Few people know Kyle Shanahan as well as Chris Simms. The former NFL quarterback and current Bleacher Report personality has had a longstanding friendship with Shanahan dating back to their college days at Texas.

On a recent episode of the Simms and Lefkoe Podcast, co-hosted by Adam Lefkoe, the hosts discussed the photo featuring Shanahan, his son Carter, a few San Francisco 49ers players and rap star 50 Cent. The picture was taken prior to the Bellator 199 event held at SAP Center.

Simms went on to share that Shanahan named Carter after another rap mogul, Lil Wayne (Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.). Shanahan has apparently always been a huge fan of Lil Wayne. As Simms put it, Shanahan always has to be in control of the music at any social gathering. The problem is that Shanahan never lets a full song play through. We all can relate to that and have that one friend who refuses to listen to more than 30 seconds of any one song.

"He was obsessed with Lil Wayne during my early years in the NFL," Simms said.