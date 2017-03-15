Kyle Juszczyk Ready to Thrive in New 'Hybrid NFL'

Juszczyk is no stranger to a Swiss Army Knife-type role. Per Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus, the versatile fullback lined up all over the formation for the Baltimore Ravens in 2016. Juszczyk played 51 percent of his snaps at running back, 32 percent at fullback, eight percent at slot receiver, seven percent at wide receiver and three percent at tight end.

And with the NFL becoming more and more averse to specific position designations, Juszczyk may be the new prototype for an offensive playmaker. That's why the 49ers had no problem making him the highest paid fullback in the league.

"The NFL is a hybrid league," Juszczyk explained. "You've got safeties playing linebacker. You've got linebackers playing defensive end. On offense, you've got tight ends playing wide receiver. I think being multi-dimensional in today's league is really an asset. I think it's something that I can help bring to this team. Hopefully that's an asset that leads to wins."

Lynch confirmed that the 49ers had to beat out other NFL teams who were hoping to sign Juszczyk. It was even reported last week that another club was offering more than San Francisco.

But for Juszczyk, the deciding factor came down to believing in what is being built by the 49ers new regime.

"Working with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch – two first class guys," he said. "Those are guys you want to work for."