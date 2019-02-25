Key Dates for 2019 NFL Offseason

Let's take a look a some key dates for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason including the NFL Scouting Combine, free agency and the 2019 NFL Draft.

Feb. 26-March 4: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

March 5: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 11-13: Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2018 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

March 13: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must exercise options for 2019 on all players who have option clauses in their 2018 contracts.

March 13: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation.

March 13: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit a minimum salary tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2018 contracts who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit.

March 13: Top 51 Rule begins. All clubs must be under the 2019 Salary Cap prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time.

March 13: All 2018 player contracts will expire at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

March 13: The 2019 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

The first day of the 2019 league year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13. Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

March 13: Trading period for 2019 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2018 contracts.

March 24-27: Annual League Meeting, Phoenix, Ariz.

April 15: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 19: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.