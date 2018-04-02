Key Dates for 2018 NFL Offseason

As the league shifts it's focus to the NFL Draft, let's revisit some key dates remaining this offseason, including when the San Francisco 49ers can begin their offseason program.

April 16: First Day of the offseason program.

April 20: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.

April 26-28: 2018 NFL Draft, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

May 4-7: Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.

May 8: Deadline for prior club to send "May 8 Tender" to its unsigned Unrestricted Free Agents. If the player has not signed a player contract with a club by July 23 or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later, he may negotiate or sign a player contract from that date until the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, at 4:00 p.m., New York time, only with his prior club.

May 11-14: Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.

May 14: Rookie Football Development Programs begin.

May 21-22, 24, 29-30: OTA Offseason Workouts

June 1: Deadline for prior club to send "June 1 Tender" to its unsigned Restricted Free Agents who received a qualifying offer for a right of first refusal only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA's "June 15 Tender" provision.

June 1, 4-5, 7: OTA Offseason Workouts

June 2: For any player removed from the club's roster or whose contract is assigned via waivers or trade on or after June 2, any unamortized signing bonus amounts for future years will be included fully in team salary at the start of the 2019 League Year.

June 12-14: Mandatory Minicamp

June 15: Deadline for club to withdraw qualifying offer to Restricted Free Agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting "June 15 Tender" of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player's prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year contract carried forward unchanged).